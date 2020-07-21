American Greetings and Walmart Launch Dolly Parton Greeting Cards Collection

Available now and exclusively at Walmart and walmart.com, the Dolly Parton Greeting Card Collection includes 20 cards designed specifically to capture the unique warmth and personality of Parton, epitomized by the tagline "Cards with heart, humor and hope."

"With the huge healthcare, economic and other stresses of 2020, the timing is right for Dolly's thoughtfulness, love and kindness," said Jess Matisz, Executive Director, Shopper Marketing at American Greetings. "That's why we're so excited to announce the launch of our new collection of Dolly Parton Greeting Cards."

The collection is a part of American Greetings' multi-year partnership with Parton, which includes digital and physical products that integrate the legendary singer-songwriter's music in unique ways, one of which is a "SmashUp," personalized video greeting. Watch a sample here: https://www.americangreetings.com/detail/ecards/birthday/dolly-parton-birthday-time-song-ecard-personalize-lyrics/pn/prod3499578

"As anticipated, since launching in May, the Dolly Parton SmashUp has been the most sent ecard on both sites where it's offered," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director/GM – Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "We expect a similar response to the fantastic Dolly Parton greeting cards now available at Walmart."

Learn more about the Dolly Parton program here: www.americangreetings.com/dolly

SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps apps for iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smashups/id1441317717 and Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smashups&hl=en_US.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS

As the leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is committed to making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products offers paper cards, digital greetings, gift wrap, party goods and more to help consumers honor the people and moments in life that really matter. The Company's major greeting card brands are American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Carlton Cards. AmericanGreetings.com lets consumers shop and buy paper cards, ecards, printables, party supplies and gift wrap. The 114 year-old Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.americangreetings.com/corporate.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered ten Grammy Awards and 49 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Parton has donated over 130 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

