American Greetings Announces Sponsorship of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our recent SmashUps ® partnership with RocNation than by sponsoring the Induction Ceremony where RocNation founder JAY-Z will be inducted," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director – Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "We are thrilled to sponsor such an important honor for him while also sharing our partnership and their incredible artists with a worldwide audience. And the fact that the Inductions are right in our back yard in Cleveland made it the perfect fit."

American Greetings announced its multi-year, multi-artist partnership with preeminent entertainment company RocNation earlier this year. The collaboration includes digital and physical products developed with the authentic voices of legendary artists as well as the RocNation brand.

"When you think about it, this partnership is a natural fit as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and American Greetings are all about meaningful connections and celebration," said Dawn Wayt, VP of Marketing & Sales for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Every day at the Rock Hall and during our annual Induction Ceremony, we honor and celebrate artists as well as the impact and influence their music has on our world – the power to connect and bring people together."

Tickets are on sale now for the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 30th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony honors this year's Inductees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads and Clarence Avant. Visit www.rockhall.com for details.

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps®, justWink™, and Creatacard™.

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs. At the Rock Hall, we are dedicated to making a difference. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion is more than just a policy. It supports our mission and defines our future. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter (@rockhall), Instagram (@rockhall) and YouTube (youtube.com/rockhall). Long Live Rock!

