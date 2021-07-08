American Greetings Introduces New SmashUp™ Customized Video ecard with Alicia Keys

"It was an honor to work with Alicia Keys, and especially this year as she celebrates the anniversary of 'Songs in A Minor,'" said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "She is a celebrated artist for a reason – she inspires fans not just through her incredible music, but also by her joyous approach to life. We are so grateful for the way she brought her talent to the development of her SmashUp. She was intimately involved in every step, from initial storyboard to art direction and the final video. Our mission is to inspire people to connect and help them make others feel special, and Alicia's SmashUps are sure to do just that." The Alicia Keys "Your Day" SmashUp is based on her song "New Day" from her iconic 2012 album "Girl On Fire." This first release allows users to send personalized birthday greetings to one of more than 1,000 names available.

"I always wished I could celebrate birthdays and other special moments with each and every one of the people that love and support me and my music and I'm so excited that now I'm able to do just that with these incredibly special SmashUps. You are going to feel it and LOVE it!" said Keys.

SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps apps available for

iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smashups/id1441317717 and

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smashups&hl=en_US

