AMERICAN GREETINGS JOINS THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY IN ENCOURAGING LOVED ONES TO GET CANCER SCREENINGS

News provided by

American Greetings

Jan 14, 2025, 10:00 ET

New digital greeting card collaboration launches to encourage friends and family to prioritize their health

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Greetings and the American Cancer Society are collaborating on a collection of customizable digital greeting cards designed to encourage loved ones to seek out life-saving cancer screenings. The all-new Creatacardgreetings feature a range of heartfelt messages in both English and Spanish and aim to promote the importance of early detection. Senders can add personal touches by customizing the designs with photos or video, a personalized message, digital envelope liner and stamp, and more.

Continue Reading
American Greetings and the American Cancer Society Creatacard collection.
American Greetings and the American Cancer Society Creatacard collection.

"Having conversations with your loved ones about serious topics like cancer can be difficult, but discussions like this can save lives," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "We are proud to work with the American Cancer Society on this collection of digital greeting cards that give people a new, easy, and thoughtful way to encourage family and friends to seek cancer screenings. Together, we can make a difference."

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the US, and over 2 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2024. Regular screening can find cancer before symptoms appear and keep a person informed about the state of their health. To learn more about screening recommendations and resources, visit cancer.org/getscreened.

"Early detection is a key factor in changing cancer outcomes," said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society. "The American Cancer Society is working with multiple organizations to deliver that message and remove barriers to cancer screening. We appreciate American Greetings using its platform to help spread this message and we encourage everyone to use these cards to save lives."

The new cards with the American Cancer Society add to American Greetings portfolio of digital greetings related to health and wellness topics, which include the recently released Creatacards™ with singer and songwriter Jelly Roll that focus on mental health, as well as offerings released with the Cleveland Clinic around the topics of heart health, Alzheimer's disease, and cancer research. 

Creatacard™ greetings are available on www.americangreetings.comwww.bluemountain.com, and on the Creatacard™ offerings, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecard apps for iPhone and Android. They can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of Creatacard™ greetings —as well as all American Greetings digital offerings—over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. For the latest news from Creatacard™ offerings, follow @americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and @americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:
American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Recycled Paper Greetings. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Its popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

SOURCE American Greetings

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES HOLIDAY CREATACARD™ COLLECTION WITH INTERNATIONAL SENSATION SIA

AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES HOLIDAY CREATACARD™ COLLECTION WITH INTERNATIONAL SENSATION SIA

Just in time for the holiday season, American Greetings has unveiled a series of four all-new Creatacard™ greetings with singer and songwriter Sia....
AMERICAN GREETINGS UNVEILS NEW DIGITAL HOLIDAY CARD COLLECTION STARRING LEGENDARY PERFORMER BING CROSBY

AMERICAN GREETINGS UNVEILS NEW DIGITAL HOLIDAY CARD COLLECTION STARRING LEGENDARY PERFORMER BING CROSBY

American Greetings is bringing the magic of Christmas to life for a whole new generation with a new SmashUp™ video ecard and digital greeting card...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics