AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES HOLIDAY CREATACARD™ COLLECTION WITH INTERNATIONAL SENSATION SIA

Cards Will Feature Songs from Sia's Hit Holiday Album, Everyday Is Christmas

CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, American Greetings has unveiled a series of four all-new Creatacard™ greetings with singer and songwriter Sia. The virtual cards will be free of charge and were personally designed by Sia and her team.

Celebrating the joy of the season, the red and green cards feature unique artwork inspired by Sia's signature style and personality. Users can add a snippet from one of her widely popular holiday songs, including "Snowman," "Santa's Coming for Us," and "Candy Cane Lane." Additionally, these festive greetings can be customized with photos or video, a personalized message, digital envelope liner, and matching stamps.

"Every year Sia's holiday songs are becoming more synonymous with Christmas," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Consumers send more cards during the holiday season than at any other time during the year, so being able to offer a holiday collection featuring her songs and designs is a gift for everyone."

Sia's cards will be joining other virtual cards that feature some of music's biggest names, including Jelly Roll, who recently launched a collection to support World Mental Health Awareness Day, as well as Luke Combs, who launched a Father's Day series this past June. Additionally, Dolly Parton has a variety of Creatacards™ with American Greetings and Lainey Wilson debuted her Creatacard™ collection with the brand earlier this year.

Creatacard™ greetings are available on www.americangreetings.com , www.bluemountain.com , and on the Creatacard™ offerings, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecard apps for iPhone and Android . They can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of Creatacard™ greetings —as well as all American Greetings digital offerings—over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. For the latest news from Creatacard™ offerings, follow @americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and @americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Recycled Paper Greetings. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Its popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

ABOUT SIA:

There is no artist in the world like Sia. Try to think about an artist who transformed from an indemand indie pop vocalist and chanteuse into a global pop superstar more than a decade into their career. Try to imagine that same global pop superstar writing and producing music for many of the other most iconic stars of our time. And then let yourself think about how Sia Furler has racked up more worldwide streams and hits (8 in the "Billions Club" on Spotify, and counting...) all while never showing her face, never compromising her artistic vision, and never letting anyone else define pop stardom for her. It's staggering to imagine any artist doing just one of these things, let alone all of them, over the course of a career that continues to reach new heights. It's worth repeating: there is no artist in the world like Sia.

