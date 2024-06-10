AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES NEW FATHER'S DAY CREATACARD™ COLLECTION WITH COUNTRY MUSIC SENSATION LUKE COMBS

Cards Feature Five Tracks From Combs' Upcoming Album 'Fathers & Sons'

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Father's Day, American Greetings has unveiled a series of six all-new Creatacard™ greetings with country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs. The virtual cards can be customized with photos or video, a personalized message, liner, and stamp, and consumers can also attach a gift card. To make the cards even more unique and personal for Dad's special day, senders can include a sneak preview from one of five tracks on Luke's forthcoming album, titled 'Fathers & Sons,' including "Huntin' By Yourself," "Plant a Seed," "Remember Him That Way," "The Man He Sees In Me," and "Whoever You Turn out To Be."

Luke Combs for American Greetings

Luke's series of Father's Day cards will be joining some other virtual cards that feature queens of country music, including Dolly Parton, who has a variety of Creatacards with American Greetings, and Lainey Wilson, who recently debuted her Creatacard™ collection with the brand.

"Luke's lyrics are genuine and emotional, and so many people can relate to the stories he tells through his music," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Luke's songs in our new Father's Day greetings help elevate the meaning experienced by those who receive them, and we have no doubt these cards will leave a lasting impression."

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, Pics & Wishes™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

ABOUT LUKE COMBS:

Country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC.

Adding to an already triumphant career, Combs will release his new full-length album, Fathers & Sons, June 14 on Columbia Nashville. The first album of its kind, Fathers & Sons features Combs most personal songwriting to date, as he reflects on his own experiences being a dad to his two sons and the unique bond between parents and their children. The record consists of 12 poignant tracks including "The Man He Sees In Me," which recently debuted.

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs also recently released his new radio single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," which will be featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie (out July 19), is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening July 11 and is in the midst of his record-breaking "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" stadium tour. Upcoming stops include sold-out, back-to-back shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium and Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium among others.

Earlier this year, Combs performed an unforgettable duet of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which Rolling Stone called "one of the all-time best collaborative performances in Grammy history." The performance added to a massive year for "Fast Car," as Combs' version of the song won Single of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards and 2023 CMA Awards (with Chapman winning Song of the Year). It also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 1.1 billion global streams to date, also spent eighteen weeks in the top 5 of Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at #2.

SOURCE American Greetings