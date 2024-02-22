AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES ROSS MATHEWS SMASHUP™ VIDEO ECARD

Emmy-Award Winning TV Host and Personality Ross Mathews Brings His Wit To Personalized Digital Birthday Greetings

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of TV's most charismatic hosts brings his sparkling personality to a brand-new personalized birthday SmashUp™ video ecard. Known for his charm and lighthearted comedy, Ross brings his signature humor to this birthday card featuring his "Rossipe" for baking a birthday cake. Available through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites and mobile apps, the Ross Mathews SmashUp™ is guaranteed to bring birthday laughs and cheer to all who receive it.

Ross Mathews for SmashUps by American Greetings

Dressed in a sequined apron and set in a customized kitchen, Ross bakes up a very special birthday "Rossipe" set to KC & The Sunshine Band's 1975 hit, "That's the Way I Like It." In addition to butter, flour, eggs, and a lot of sugar, Ross' cake recipe also has some very unusual ingredients including champagne, a disco ball, and a unicorn pinata. The fun continues as Ross does a back flip on his way to the magical oven, which delivers a perfectly decorated birthday cake with the recipient's name. With more than 1000 names available, the card ends with a festive kitchen dance party complete with a life-size bottle of champagne and an inflatable flamingo.

"Ross is a beloved TV personality who is well-known for bringing smiles to everyone he encounters," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "His ability to light up a room and bring people joy can now be shared with everyone on their birthday."

"I have always loved celebrating birthdays and making a big fuss over people's special day. And with me, more is always more!" said Mathews. "Whether sending a card, baking a cake, blowing up balloons, or singing Happy Birthday, everyone deserves to feel special. I am elated my SmashUp can now be part of everyone's festivities!"

SmashUps™ are available on www.americangreetings.com , www.bluemountain.com , and on the SmashUps™, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecard app for iPhone and Android . They can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps™—as well as all American Greetings digital offerings—over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. For the latest news from SmashUps™, follow @americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and @americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, Pics & Wishes™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

ABOUT ROSS MATHEWS:

Ross Mathews is an Emmy-winning television host and producer, as well as a comedian, podcaster and best-selling author. He is currently the co-host and producer of the daily syndicated talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show" (now airing season four and already renewed for season five) and a judge and producer on the worldwide phenomenon, "RuPaul's Drag Race." He is also the creator of the lifestyle brand "Rossipes" (Rossipe.com.).

SOURCE American Greetings