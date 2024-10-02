AMERICAN GREETINGS UNVEILS KEVIN BACON SMASHUP™ VIDEO ECARD

Actor Brings His Signature Dance Moves and Singing to Personalized Digital Birthday Greetings

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With an acting career spanning more than four decades and a legendary film role that is as wildly popular today as it was when it came out, Kevin Bacon is bringing his many talents to a brand-new SmashUp™ video ecard from American Greetings. Available through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites, as well as the corresponding ecard apps for iPhone and Android, the customizable Kevin Bacon video card is sure to brighten birthdays for fans of all ages.

Featuring a parody of the 1980s song by the Romantics, "What I Like About You," the playful birthday greeting features Kevin strumming the hit on his guitar. Inspired by humorous clips Kevin has shared on his social media accounts of him performing songs for his family farm animals, the SmashUp™ is set in a barn, where he is surrounded by pigs, chickens, sheep and even a donkey. Throughout the card, Kevin personally sings a very festive birthday greeting with more than 1,000 customized names and ages and ending with some of Kevin's signature dance moves that give a nod to one of his most famous movie roles.

"Kevin has such an illustrious career, yet fans are still able to relate to him and that makes him the perfect addition to the American Greetings family," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "His voice is as nostalgic as his dancing, and we hope his birthday card helps everyone connect and cut loose on their next birthday."

"It's no secret that I am not a huge fan of my birthday and I like to keep it low key, but I really do love celebrating other people," said Kevin. "My favorite part of birthdays is spending it with family and friends, and it's pretty cool that my new SmashUp allows me to be a small part of someone's special day."

SmashUps™ are available on www.americangreetings.com , www.bluemountain.com , and on the SmashUps™, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecard apps for iPhone and Android . They can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps™—as well as all American Greetings digital offerings—over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. For the latest news from SmashUps™, follow @americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and @americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, Pics & Wishes™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

Kevin Bacon is one of the foremost actors whose talent for balancing starring roles with powerful supporting characters in film, television and on stage has allowed him to build a varied and critically acclaimed body of work.

Kevin's film credits include "Footloose," "Tremors," "A Few Good Men," "The River Wild," "Mystic River," "Apollo 13," "The Woodsman," "Crazy Stupid Love," "Black Mass," "Patriots Day," "Space Oddity" and most recently "Leave the World Behind," "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" and "MaXXXine."

On the small screen, Kevin starred in the HBO film "Taking Chance," for which he won Golden Globe and SAG Awards. For three seasons he starred in the hit Fox series "The Following." He starred in Jill Soloway's Amazon series "I Love Dick" for which he earned a Golden Globe Award nomination. He also starred in the hit Showtime series, "City on a Hill" alongside Aldis Hodge for three seasons. In addition to starring in the series, Kevin served as an executive producer and he directed the first episode of the second season.

In addition to acting, Kevin is one half of The Bacon Brothers band. The band has released twelve albums to date.

Kevin founded SixDegrees.org, an organization that encourages people to connect and become a celebrity for their cause by raising money for local and grassroots charities in the United States.

As an extension of SixDegrees.org, Kevin launched his own podcast, "Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon," where he speaks with celebrities about the causes they care most about. Every episode also features the extraordinary changemakers behind these charitable organizations, who share inspirational stories about their efforts to motivate and bring about positive change in their communities.

Upcoming, Bacon stars in the Blumhouse action horror series "The Bondsman," in the limited Netflix series "Sirens" with Julianne Moore and in "Connescence" with Kyra Sedgwick and Judd Hirsch for director Michael J. Weithorn.

