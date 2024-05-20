American Handy Moves to Orlando

Coral Gables, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Handy, a leading residential and commercial maintenance and repair company headquartered in Coral Gables, is thrilled to announce its latest expansion, bringing its signature blend of cutting-edge service and tech innovation to the vibrant city of Winter Park, a suburb of Orlando, Florida.

Building on its success in the South Florida market, American Handy is extending its reach westward to serve the Central Florida/Orlando area, solidifying its commitment to delivering excellence across the Sunshine State.

Pictured left to right (Jason Handford (CFO), Ernesto Perez (COO), Roly Suarez (CEO)

With a focus on quality craftsmanship and personalized attention, American Handy has become a trusted partner for high-end homeowners, real estate professionals, and property managers. Director of Marketing, Gia Perez, emphasized the company's dedication to exceeding customer expectations, saying, "At American Handy, we pride ourselves on providing unparalleled service that simplifies the maintenance process and elevates the homeowner experience."

Specializing in a range of services tailored to meet the needs of discerning clients, American Handy offers comprehensive support for property maintenance, renovations, and market preparations. The Marketing Director adds, "As a certified general contractor, we are able to take on any size project with confidence, whether it's tackling a honey-do list or preparing a property for sale, the company's skilled team is committed to delivering results with efficiency and precision."

In a hurry? We issue service calls Monday-Friday from 8AM-5PM with a technician available in as little as 45 minutes.

For more information call us at

833-426-3987

833 Handy US

Or email us at [email protected]

Find us at our website Americanhandypaintandclean.com

Franchise opportunities available outside of Florida

SOURCE American Handy