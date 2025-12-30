Celebrating the Historic "Special Relationship" Between the UK and the US

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hartford Gold, the nation's largest precious metals retailer, proudly announces the release of the exclusive Britannia and Liberty Bullion Coins, a striking tribute to the enduring bond between the United Kingdom and the United States.

American Hartford Gold Unveils Exclusive Britannia and Liberty Bullion Coins

For the first time, the Chief Engravers of The Royal Mint and the United States Mint have collaborated on a single coin design. Uniting two iconic national symbols, the reverse features Britannia and Liberty side by side. The design highlights both Britannia and Liberty equally, symbolizing the strength and freedom at the heart of each nation. The groundbreaking collaboration embodies what Winston Churchill called the historic "special relationship" between both countries.

Struck to the Royal Mint's bullion standard, each coin reflects the artistry and precision of two of the world's most respected mints. Combining craftsmanship and investment-grade quality, the Britannia and Liberty Bullion Coins offer a unique opportunity to own a piece of numismatic history.

"We're excited to offer a coin that celebrates freedom, fortitude, and a historic international partnership," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "The Britannia and Liberty Bullion Coins are both a tangible investment and a work of art."

With a limited mintage, this exclusive release is expected to attract both collectors and investors. The coins are offered in 0.25 troy ounces of 99.99% pure gold, or in 0.25- or 10-troy-ounce sizes of 99.99% pure silver, each individually encapsulated to preserve their beauty, historical significance, and value.

"American Hartford Gold brings clients exclusive opportunities that combine beauty, history, and value," added Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold. "The Britannia and Liberty Bullion Coins represent a rare collaboration between two storied minting traditions."

The Britannia and Liberty Bullion Coins are eligible for placement in a Gold IRA, offering investors a refined way to diversify their retirement holdings. For more information or to purchase, contact American Hartford Gold at 866-342-2257 or visit www.americanhartfordgold.com.

About American Hartford Gold:

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver. AHG has earned multiple high-ranking appearances on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. With an A+ BBB rating and 5-Star Trustpilot reviews, AHG offers competitive pricing on investment-grade coins and bars, along with a buy-back commitment and no back-end fees. AHG is the only precious metals company recommended by Bill O'Reilly.

Media Contact:

Hovik Bakhrdzhyan, American Hartford Gold, (424) 387-4130, [email protected], https://www.americanhartfordgold.com

SOURCE American Hartford Gold Group