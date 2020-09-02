American Health Imaging Opens State-of-the-Art Imaging Center in Savannah, GA

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Health Imaging (AHI), part of the US Radiology Specialists national radiology network, now offers state-of-the-art imaging services to patients and their referring physicians through its newest imaging center in Savannah, Georgia. Along with high quality diagnostic imaging exams, AHI offers same-day appointments, unmatched self-pay terms, and ACR board-certified, sub-specialized radiologists, leading the way in patient comfort, convenience and affordability.

American Health Imaging of Savannah offers MRIs on the new Siemens Magnetom AERA high-field 1.5T MRI. The AERA boasts one of the shortest and largest MRI bore designs in the world. The combination of 1.5T high-field strength and ultra-open design provides greater patient comfort and a quieter exam to deliver a comfortable patient experience while producing premium-level image quality. Several advanced applications are also included, such as specialized high-density extremity coils in addition to scan time reduction technology.

"American Health Imaging strives to be a leader in offering patients and their physicians the highest quality outpatient imaging services," said Brett Wilson, COO American Health Imaging. "We're excited to serve the Savannah area with unique MRI technology that delivers an open feel and a business model focused on providing an exceptional patient experience."

About American Health Imaging

AHI is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, AHI owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities across Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Texas, using the highest quality imaging equipment and partnering with subspecialized radiologists to deliver superior patient care. The company is also part of the US Radiology Specialists national radiology network. To learn more, please visit: www.americanhealthimaging.com

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 2,800 team members and over 130 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducts nearly 6 million studies annually. US Radiology is a partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers and health systems built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology. To learn more, please visit: www.usradiology.com

