US RADIOLOGY SPECIALISTS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & BOARD CHAIR

Veteran healthcare executive Lee Cooper will become CEO, and current US Radiology Board member Molly Joseph will become Board Chair.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology, one of the nation's premier providers of diagnostic imaging services, announced that effective April 1, 2024, Lee Cooper will become its new CEO, and that current US Radiology Board member Molly Joseph will become its next Board Chair. Cooper and Joseph will succeed John Perkins, US Radiology's founding CEO, who announced in 2023 his intent to move on from his roles as the company's Board Chair and CEO.

Cooper spent nearly 30 years at GE, where he successfully led several business units. He ended his tenure as President and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems in the US and Canada, where he was responsible for the core businesses of Imaging, Ultrasound, Life Care Solutions, and Enterprise Digital Solutions. In that role, he partnered with providers, healthcare system executives, and government leaders to improve healthcare quality, access, and affordability. More recently, Cooper served as CEO of Shields Health Solutions, a premier specialty pharmacy builder and accelerator for health systems, until it was acquired by Walgreens in December 2022.

"I want to thank John for his tremendous work as US Radiology's founding CEO," said Cooper. "Over the last six years, we've grown from a single partnership into a nationwide leader in outpatient imaging, completing over 8 million studies annually, with more than 180 imaging centers across 13 states, joint ventures with some of the country's leading health systems, and a strong commitment to working with subspecialized radiologists to provide the best possible patient care. John's leadership was vital to building a successful mission-driven organization committed to increasing access to high-quality, affordable patient care. I'm honored to have the opportunity to keep that momentum going and work alongside our more than 5,000 team members as we fulfill our mission to make the best of radiology better to improve lives for the patients we serve."

Joseph, who joined US Radiology's Board of Directors in 2022, previously served as Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Global, where she led a team of 70,000 people, 55 hospitals, and several hundred outpatient and ambulatory centers, serving 9 million patients and 7 million insurance members. Her extensive corporate governance experience includes current service on the Boards of West Pharmaceutical Services, AMSURG, and First Solar and as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees at Santa Clara University.

"These are proven leaders with ideal backgrounds to guide our company through its next phase of growth," said Dr. Robert Mittl, Chair of US Radiology's National Physician Leadership Board and US Radiology Board Member. "Lee's extensive healthcare leadership experience and focus on people and culture as catalysts for growth, quality, and innovation stand out as particularly well suited to help lead US Radiology into the future – and Molly has played an integral role as a current member of our Board. I'm looking forward to working with both of them in their new roles, and I'm confident that they will drive success for our employees, our radiologists, and most importantly, the patients we serve."

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the country's premier providers of diagnostic imaging services. With over 5,000 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducts more than 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and joint ventures with top health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

