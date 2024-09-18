American Healthcare REIT Announces Pricing of Upsized Primary Public Offering of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc., (NYSE: AHR; the "Company"), announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.55 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,610,000 shares of common stock.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to exercise its option to purchase its joint venture partner's 24% minority membership interest in Trilogy Holdings, LLC and to repay certain amounts of debt outstanding under its lines of credit. All of the shares are being offered by the Company, and the offering is expected to close on September 20, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Barclays are acting as the book-running managers of the offering. Citizens JMP, Fifth Third Securities, Regions Securities LLC and Credit Agricole CIB are acting as co-managers of the offering.

The offering of the common stock is being made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn.: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., 127 Public Square, 7th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, Attention: Equity Syndicate, or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed REIT that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on outpatient medical buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "can," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "possible," "initiatives," "focus," "seek," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "potentially," "preparing," "projected," "future," "long-term," "once," "should," "could," "would," "might," "uncertainty" or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Any such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, and beliefs of, and assumptions made by, the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied therein, including, without limitation, risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Contact: Alan Peterson

VP, Investor Relations & Finance

(949) 270-9200

[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.