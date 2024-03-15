American Healthcare REIT Declares First Quarter 2024 Distribution

News provided by

American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

15 Mar, 2024, 16:22 ET

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The distribution will be payable in cash on April 19, 2024 to all holders of record of its common stock, Class T common stock and Class I common stock as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on outpatient medical buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in 36 states, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. For additional information, please visit www.AmericanHealthcareREIT.com

Investor Contact:  
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Also from this source

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release on March 21,...
American Healthcare REIT to Present at Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

American Healthcare REIT to Present at Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR), announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Danny Prosky, Chief Financial Officer Brian S. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics