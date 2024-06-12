American Healthcare REIT Declares Second Quarter 2024 Distribution

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about July 19, 2024 to all holders of record of its common stock, Class T common stock and Class I common stock as of the close of business on June 27, 2024.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on outpatient medical buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:

Alan Peterson

VP, Investor Relations & Finance

(949) 270-9200

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1377

[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.