American Healthcare REIT to Present at Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR), announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Danny Prosky, Chief Financial Officer Brian S. Peay and Chief Operating Officer Gabe M. Willhite will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 4:20 to 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link. A replay will be available for one year utilizing the same link following the completion of the conference on March 5, 2024.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, and other healthcare-related facilities. As of September 30, 2023, its total assets of approximately $4.6 billion, based on consolidated aggregate purchase price, consisted of 298 buildings and integrated senior health campuses owned and/or operated by the company that are located in 36 states, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man, representing approximately 18.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. For additional information, please visit www.AmericanHealthcareREIT.com.

