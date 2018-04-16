American Heart Association and Elizabeth Elting Foundation Partner to Empower Young Women and Girls with STEM Goes Red Event

Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields are still overwhelmingly dominated by men, despite women demonstrably excelling in academic settings, and women are both less likely to enter and more likely to depart careers in these areas. In fact, according to a study by Catalyst, women are almost twice as likely to leave STEM careers than men. And with roughly 35 women in the New York City area dying from stroke or cardiovascular illness each day, it's important to begin raising up the next generation of women scientists, doctors, and researchers in the fight for the future of women's health.

"Supporting and strengthening the position of women in the workplace has been a longstanding pillar of my career," Elting said, "and I'm so inspired to see that Go Red For Women's invaluable work in promoting awareness and helping women take control of their heart health has expanded into empowering more young women, with hands-on support, to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and medicine. Women's leadership, and the work of tomorrow's leaders in STEM, is vital to the future of women's health and the future of the world."

In addition to sponsoring the event, Elting will be participating in speed mentoring, working and speaking directly with attendees, as well as an informative 25-minute panel based on McKinsey's Women in the Workplace study on gender equality and offering generational perspectives on panelists' professional experiences, the progress women have made in the workplace, and what still remains to be done to ensure full equality for professional women in the future.

This event, which runs from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM, is dedicated to empowering girls and young women in high school to help the cause by entering into careers in STEM fields, where they can work to lay the foundations to improve women's heart and brain health. STEM Goes Red is part of the AHA's Go Red For Women campaign advocating for women's cardiac health education, research, awareness, and equality.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of TransPerfect and Founder & CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room. Today, TransPerfect is the world's largest privately-owned language solutions company, with over $600 million in revenue, 4,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 90 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW "Woman of Power & Influence," an American Express and Entrepreneur Magazine "Woman of the Year," and one of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women."

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases.

About Go Red For Women

Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women because it's not just a man's disease. In fact, more women than men die every year from heart disease and stroke. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health. Go Red For Women is nationally sponsored by Macy's and CVS Health. New York City Goes Red sponsors are Northwell Health and the Elizabeth Elting Foundation.

