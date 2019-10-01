American Heart Association Names Omron Healthcare President & CEO Ranndy Kellogg To Board of Directors

"Eliminating heart attack and stroke may sound like a lofty goal, but I believe it's possible. Nearly 80 percent 1 of cardiac events are preventable," said Mr. Kellogg. "The AHA has a history of commitment to improving the lives of millions and educating communities about the importance of preventive heart health habits – a core component to our mission of Going for Zero. I'm happy to join a likeminded organization like the AHA to build a healthier future."

Omron Healthcare has been a leader in blood pressure monitor manufacturing for over 40 years, and recently launched two innovative monitors – HeartGuide™ and Complete™ – that help advance its mission of Going for Zero. HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor, is an oscillometric blood pressure monitor designed in the compact form of a wristwatch and received FDA clearance as a medical device. It allows users to keep close watch on their blood pressure anytime, anywhere. Complete is the first blood pressure monitor with EKG capability in a single device. Millions of Americans have atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that results in a stroke risk that is five times higher than average. Complete allows users to measure two major risk factors for stroke in one convenient at-home monitor using FDA-cleared technology developed in partnership with AliveCor, the market leader in FDA-cleared personal EKG technology.

Mr. Kellogg is a long-standing volunteer with the AHA and served as the co-chairman of the 25th Anniversary Chicago Heart Walk which took place in September 2019. Through Mr. Kellogg's support, Omron has worked to coordinate heart health education events in Chicago and donated blood pressure cuffs to local health centers in underserved communities.

"We are thrilled that Mr. Kellogg has joined the American Heart Association's Metro Chicago Board of Directors," said Lisa Hinton, American Heart Association Metro Chicago executive director. "His commitment to improving the heart health of all Chicagoans will be a valuable asset to us as we work to address the root causes of heart disease and stroke in our community."

Prior to being named to his current position in April 2016, Mr. Kellogg held positions in marketing and sales at the company and, as COO, led the initiative to transform Omron into a more digitally focused company. Mr. Kellogg holds a master's in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Over the past five years, the American Heart Association has provided more than $21.3 million to fund studies in Illinois research institutions.

