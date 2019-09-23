American Heart Association to honor retired UnitedHealth Group EVP, Jeannine Rivet, at 25th anniversary Twin Cities Heart Ball, Nov. 1

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th anniversary Heart Ball, benefiting the American Heart Association, will take place at The Depot in Minneapolis on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. This elegant black-tie gala will celebrate the advancements in cardiovascular disease (CVD) research and treatment over the past 25 years, honor local survivors and philanthropic leaders, and raise funds to inspire the innovations of the future.

Nearly 50 percent fewer people die today of CVD then did 25 years ago because of advancements in treatment, but challenges with prevention efforts continue. CVD remains the No. 1 killer of both men and women in the U.S. Only 20 percent of health is determined by genetics and clinical care, while the remaining 80 percent is determined by the conditions in which people live and the access they have to healthcare, healthy foods, education, and adequate housing. Future advancements will rely on creative community-wide solutions.

The event will honor Jeannine Rivet, retired EVP of UnitedHealth Group, with the prestigious Heart of the City Award. Rivet's philanthropy and leadership are propelling solutions forward to improve the health of our community. This is only the third time the unique honor has been bestowed since 2014.

"Jeannine is a driving force in challenging industry to enhance health and well-being through information, collaboration, social responsibility, corporate giving and advancement of optimal healthcare," said Holly Messick, executive director of the American Heart Association, Minnesota.

Rivet, who started her career as a nurse, joined UnitedHealth Group in 1990 as VP of Health Service Operations and quickly advanced through the company to EVP of UnitedHealth Group and CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Ingenix and Optum before retiring in 2018. She has been recognized by many publications as one of the most powerful women in business. She continues to serve on numerous corporate boards and foundations.

The 2019 Heart Ball corporate chair is Jenny O'Brien, chief compliance officer of UnitedHealthcare, and will be hosted by Daniel Green, celebrity chef.

