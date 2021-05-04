American Homebuilders of West Africa Returns to Roots with Jobomax Rebrand

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Africa's premier provider of high-quality housing and housing finance solutions announced an updated logo and a return to its founding corporate identity as Jobomax, on the heels of the expansion of its housing offering from its main operating base in Guinea to Sierra Leone and throughout the region.

Robert Hornsby, Co-Founder and CFO, offered some background on the evolution of the company branding, "when our company entered the housing business in 2014, we already had years of experience working with women's cooperatives in West Africa to develop more stable export markets for their fair trade products. To make a distinction between the Fair Trade Certified import work we had done under the Jobomax brand in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Mali and the housing work we were launching in Guinea, we created the American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA) brand and matching logo."

Laura Prelle, Director of Marketing, added, "the AHWA brand served us well in establishing our identity in the sector as a trusted, high-quality alternative to the substandard housing options typically encountered by our target clients. However, as we contemplate the next stages of our growth across the region, and incorporate the lessons learned from clients, staff and partners during seven years in the market as AHWA, we have seen anew the strengths of the Jobomax brand, and have reimagined a brand image that better reflects the heart and spirit of of our mission as a company."

Asked about the motivation for returning to the founding Jobomax brand identity, Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Halloran elaborated, "we are building a company that we want people to know about and talk about, whether they are excited about the house they have purchased from us, the new skills they have learned as a subcontractor working with us, or the ways we have helped their housing ministry make progress on its goals. In addition, our industry expertise from infrastructure to on-site job skills training can more easily be developed and expanded under the Jobomax brand. No matter who you are, where you live, or what language you speak, Jobomax effectively signifies trust and quality with an iconic identity and image."

The new logo retains the circular format of the company's original logo, and the image of a house, but takes on a dark blue tone - a color of trust, confidence, stability, loyalty, and reliability. The mark leaves part of the house outside the frame, signaling an understanding that the structure is only part of the picture - it is the buyer who makes that structure a home. Home is where the heart is, and for Jobomax and its clients, the African continent is always held closely in that heart.

