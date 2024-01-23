American Homes 4 Rent Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $600 Million of 5.500% Green Bonds due 2034

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company") today announced that its operating partnership, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), has priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at 99.893% of par value with a coupon of 5.500% per annum. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1of each year, commencing August 1, 2024. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2034. The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about January 30, 2024.

The Operating Partnership intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing Eligible Projects (as defined in the prospectus supplement for the offering).

Pending full allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing Eligible Projects, the Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, which may include the repayment or voluntary prepayment of all or a portion of the outstanding 2014-SFR2 asset-backed securitization notes and the 2014-SFR3 asset-backed securitization notes, and/or temporarily invest the net proceeds in accordance with the Company's cash investment policy.

The Company's inaugural green bond issuance highlights its focus on energy efficient and sustainable construction practices as it contributes much needed inventory to the country's under-supplied housing landscape.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering, and PNC Capital Markets LLC, Raymond James, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank are acting as book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, US Bancorp, Citigroup, Regions Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and RBC Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 or email: [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., 201 North Tryon Street, NC1-022-02-25, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

