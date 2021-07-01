American Honda Carefully Manages Supply Issues to Continue Sales Momentum in 2nd Quarter

- Navigating parts supply issues, Honda brand manages best four-month sales period in company history

- Honda trucks leverage strong inventories as Pilot, Passport, CR-V and HR-V set June sales records

- Honda electrified vehicle sales achieve best-ever first-half sales result

- Acura SUV sales top 10,000 units in June, as strong demand for all-new MDX eclipses supply

-Acura ILX sets new June sales mark with its best month in five years

News provided by

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Jul 01, 2021, 18:05 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

American Honda

Acura

Honda

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Q2

486,419

189,356

297,063

50,496

14,615

35,881

435,923

174,741

261,182

+65.7%

+54.4%

+73.9%

+83.9%

+114%

+73.9%

+63.9%

+50.9%

+73.9%

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

June

153,122

61,154

91,968

15,884

5,169

10,715

137,238

55,985

81,253

+33.4%

+33.3%

+33.5%

+31.6%

+92.6%

+14.1%

+33.6%

+29.6%

+36.6%
American Honda announced sales results for the Honda and Acura brands today. Driven by record truck deliveries and strong car sales, Honda brand set a new June sales record, which included June records for CR-V, Pilot, Passport and HR-V. Acura also continued sales momentum, with the ILX setting a new June record and Acura SUVs topping 10,000 sales for the month.
American Honda announced sales results for the Honda and Acura brands today. Driven by record truck deliveries and strong car sales, Honda brand set a new June sales record, which included June records for CR-V, Pilot, Passport and HR-V. Acura also continued sales momentum, with the ILX setting a new June record and Acura SUVs topping 10,000 sales for the month.
American Honda Carefully Manages Supply Issues to Continue Sales Momentum in 2nd Quarter
View PDF
American Honda Carefully Manages Supply Issues to Continue Sales Momentum in 2nd Quarter
American Honda announced sales results for the Honda and Acura brands today. Driven by record truck deliveries and strong car sales, Honda brand set a new June sales record, which included June records for CR-V, Pilot, Passport and HR-V. Acura also continued sales momentum, with the ILX setting a new June record and Acura SUVs topping 10,000 sales for the month. American Honda Carefully Manages Supply Issues to Continue Sales Momentum in 2nd Quarter

"Through true global teamwork we have worked to navigate these challenging times to meet the needs of our customers for Honda and Acura vehicles," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "While we face more parts supply challenges ahead that will certainly impact our sales, I am humbled by the spirit and commitment of Honda associates across sales, production, R&D and purchasing who continue their efforts to serve our customers."




Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Based on strong product inventories, Honda completed the best four-month sales run in its history, including a new 2nd quarter sales record. Fueled primarily by record truck sales, cars also contributed with Civic and Accord completing a strong 2nd quarter, combining for over 53,000 sales in June.   

  • Honda set a new June record on sales of 137,238 units.
  • Pilot, Passport, CR-V and HR-V set new June records, pushing total Honda truck sales over 81,000 units for the month.
  • Sales of Honda electrified vehicles set a new first half sales mark as Insight hybrid sedan nearly matched its best June sales.
  • Ahead of the sales impact of the all-new 2022 model which began arriving at dealerships late in the month, Civic topped 32,000 sales in June.

Building on the momentum of the outgoing model, the new 2022 Civic Sedan raises the bar in every way – design, safety, performance, and technology.

Record sales of hybrid-electric vehicles in the first half of 2021 is helping lay the foundation for the brand's first volume BEV coming in 2024, the Honda Prologue.


Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Acura completed a strong 2nd quarter with June sales exceeding 15,000 even as inventories tighten as a result of strong demand and parts supply issues. 

  • Acura's gateway sport sedan, ILX, set a new June record as sales reached 2,093 units – its best result in five years, while early sales from the introduction of the TLX Type S pushed TLX sales over 3,000 units for the month.
  • Acura SUV sales continued momentum, topping 10,000 deliveries in June with the all-new 2022 MDX eclipsing supply as the model continues to ramp up production, and RDX posting sales of over 5,000 units.

Featuring a new turbo V6 and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™, the 355 hp TLX Type S is the best performing Acura sedan of all-time.

All five models in the Acura lineup, including the NSX supercar, are produced at the company's auto plants in Ohio.

American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2021


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


June 2021

June 2020

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

June 2021

June 2020

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

153,122

114,774

33.4%

33.4%

833,510

592,287

42.6%

40.7%

Total Car Sales

61,154

45,886

33.3%

33.3%

312,209

254,510

24.3%

22.7%

Total Truck Sales

91,968

68,888

33.5%

33.5%

521,301

337,777

56.4%

54.3%

Honda

Total Car Sales

55,985

43,202

29.6%

29.6%

288,306

239,244

22.1%

20.5%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

81,253

59,501

36.6%

36.6%

456,820

297,053

55.8%

53.8%

Acura

Total Car Sales

5,169

2,684

92.6%

92.6%

23,903

15,266

58.7%

56.6%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

10,715

9,387

14.1%

14.1%

64,481

40,724

60.4%

58.3%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

51,598

39,850

29.5%

29.5%

267,955

221,429

22.6%

21.0%



Honda Division

46,441

37,292

24.5%

24.5%

244,250

206,565

19.8%

18.2%



Acura Division

5,157

2,558

101.6%

101.6%

23,705

14,864

61.6%

59.5%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

91,965

68,861

33.6%

33.6%

521,295

337,162

56.7%

54.6%



Honda Division

81,250

59,474

36.6%

36.6%

456,814

296,438

56.1%

54.1%



Acura Division

10,715

9,387

14.1%

14.1%

64,481

40,724

60.4%

58.3%

  Total Import Car Sales

9,556

6,036

58.3%

58.3%

44,254

33,081

35.5%

33.8%



Honda Division

9,544

5,910

61.5%

61.5%

44,056

32,679

36.6%

34.8%



Acura Division

12

126

-90.5%

-90.5%

198

402

-50.1%

-50.7%

  Total Import Truck Sales

3

27

-88.9%

-88.9%

6

615

-99.0%

-99.0%



Honda Division

3

27

-88.9%

-88.9%

6

615

-99.0%

-99.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

137,238

102,703

33.6%

33.6%

745,126

536,297

40.8%

38.9%



ACCORD

20,782

15,409

34.9%

34.9%

114,707

88,754

31.0%

29.2%



CIVIC

32,677

23,260

40.5%

40.5%

152,956

127,858

21.2%

19.6%



CLARITY

207

187

10.7%

10.7%

2,103

1,780

19.7%

18.1%



CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%



FIT

162

2,923

-94.5%

-94.5%

8,673

13,887

-36.7%

-37.5%



INSIGHT

2,157

1,423

51.6%

51.6%

9,867

6,964

43.6%

41.7%
















CR-V

36,564

26,488

38.0%

38.0%

213,199

138,898

55.5%

53.5%



HR-V

14,019

7,512

86.6%

86.6%

68,441

36,895

88.0%

85.5%



ODYSSEY

8,397

7,946

5.7%

5.7%

47,556

35,917

34.2%

32.4%



PASSPORT

4,753

3,060

55.3%

55.3%

26,694

16,023

68.8%

66.6%



PILOT

14,714

12,128

21.3%

21.3%

76,560

54,815

41.5%

39.7%



RIDGELINE

2,806

2,367

18.5%

18.5%

24,370

14,505

70.2%

68.0%














Acura Division Total

15,884

12,071

31.6%

31.6%

88,384

55,990

59.9%

57.9%



ILX

2,093

1,109

88.7%

88.7%

8,233

5,395

54.6%

52.6%



NSX

16

10

60.0%

60.0%

60

55

10.5%

9.1%



RLX / RL

12

126

-90.5%

-90.5%

198

402

-50.1%

-50.7%



TLX

3,048

1,439

111.8%

111.8%

15,412

9,414

65.9%

63.7%
















MDX

5,077

3,977

27.7%

27.7%

36,791

17,974

107.4%

104.7%



RDX

5,638

5,410

4.2%

4.2%

27,690

22,750

23.3%

21.7%














Selling Days

25

25

151

153



**** Electrified Vehicles

9,512

5,086

87.0%

87.0%

57,309

21,995

164.0%

160.6%

*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Also from this source

El nuevo SUV Honda Prologue comienza el próximo capítulo en la...

New Honda Prologue SUV Begins Next Chapter in Brand's EV...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics