American Honda Carefully Manages Supply Issues to Continue Sales Momentum in 2nd Quarter
- Navigating parts supply issues, Honda brand manages best four-month sales period in company history
- Honda trucks leverage strong inventories as Pilot, Passport, CR-V and HR-V set June sales records
- Honda electrified vehicle sales achieve best-ever first-half sales result
- Acura SUV sales top 10,000 units in June, as strong demand for all-new MDX eclipses supply
-Acura ILX sets new June sales mark with its best month in five years
Jul 01, 2021, 18:05 ET
|
American Honda
|
Acura
|
Honda
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Q2
|
486,419
|
189,356
|
297,063
|
50,496
|
14,615
|
35,881
|
435,923
|
174,741
|
261,182
|
+65.7%
|
+54.4%
|
+73.9%
|
+83.9%
|
+114%
|
+73.9%
|
+63.9%
|
+50.9%
|
+73.9%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
June
|
153,122
|
61,154
|
91,968
|
15,884
|
5,169
|
10,715
|
137,238
|
55,985
|
81,253
|
+33.4%
|
+33.3%
|
+33.5%
|
+31.6%
|
+92.6%
|
+14.1%
|
+33.6%
|
+29.6%
|
+36.6%
"Through true global teamwork we have worked to navigate these challenging times to meet the needs of our customers for Honda and Acura vehicles," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "While we face more parts supply challenges ahead that will certainly impact our sales, I am humbled by the spirit and commitment of Honda associates across sales, production, R&D and purchasing who continue their efforts to serve our customers."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Based on strong product inventories, Honda completed the best four-month sales run in its history, including a new 2nd quarter sales record. Fueled primarily by record truck sales, cars also contributed with Civic and Accord completing a strong 2nd quarter, combining for over 53,000 sales in June.
|
Building on the momentum of the outgoing model, the new 2022 Civic Sedan raises the bar in every way – design, safety, performance, and technology.
Record sales of hybrid-electric vehicles in the first half of 2021 is helping lay the foundation for the brand's first volume BEV coming in 2024, the Honda Prologue.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura completed a strong 2nd quarter with June sales exceeding 15,000 even as inventories tighten as a result of strong demand and parts supply issues.
|
Featuring a new turbo V6 and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™, the 355 hp TLX Type S is the best performing Acura sedan of all-time.
All five models in the Acura lineup, including the NSX supercar, are produced at the company's auto plants in Ohio.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2021
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
June 2021
|
June 2020
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
June 2021
|
June 2020
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
153,122
|
114,774
|
33.4%
|
33.4%
|
833,510
|
592,287
|
42.6%
|
40.7%
|
Total Car Sales
|
61,154
|
45,886
|
33.3%
|
33.3%
|
312,209
|
254,510
|
24.3%
|
22.7%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
91,968
|
68,888
|
33.5%
|
33.5%
|
521,301
|
337,777
|
56.4%
|
54.3%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
55,985
|
43,202
|
29.6%
|
29.6%
|
288,306
|
239,244
|
22.1%
|
20.5%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
81,253
|
59,501
|
36.6%
|
36.6%
|
456,820
|
297,053
|
55.8%
|
53.8%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
5,169
|
2,684
|
92.6%
|
92.6%
|
23,903
|
15,266
|
58.7%
|
56.6%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
10,715
|
9,387
|
14.1%
|
14.1%
|
64,481
|
40,724
|
60.4%
|
58.3%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
51,598
|
39,850
|
29.5%
|
29.5%
|
267,955
|
221,429
|
22.6%
|
21.0%
|
Honda Division
|
46,441
|
37,292
|
24.5%
|
24.5%
|
244,250
|
206,565
|
19.8%
|
18.2%
|
Acura Division
|
5,157
|
2,558
|
101.6%
|
101.6%
|
23,705
|
14,864
|
61.6%
|
59.5%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
91,965
|
68,861
|
33.6%
|
33.6%
|
521,295
|
337,162
|
56.7%
|
54.6%
|
Honda Division
|
81,250
|
59,474
|
36.6%
|
36.6%
|
456,814
|
296,438
|
56.1%
|
54.1%
|
Acura Division
|
10,715
|
9,387
|
14.1%
|
14.1%
|
64,481
|
40,724
|
60.4%
|
58.3%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
9,556
|
6,036
|
58.3%
|
58.3%
|
44,254
|
33,081
|
35.5%
|
33.8%
|
Honda Division
|
9,544
|
5,910
|
61.5%
|
61.5%
|
44,056
|
32,679
|
36.6%
|
34.8%
|
Acura Division
|
12
|
126
|
-90.5%
|
-90.5%
|
198
|
402
|
-50.1%
|
-50.7%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
3
|
27
|
-88.9%
|
-88.9%
|
6
|
615
|
-99.0%
|
-99.0%
|
Honda Division
|
3
|
27
|
-88.9%
|
-88.9%
|
6
|
615
|
-99.0%
|
-99.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
137,238
|
102,703
|
33.6%
|
33.6%
|
745,126
|
536,297
|
40.8%
|
38.9%
|
ACCORD
|
20,782
|
15,409
|
34.9%
|
34.9%
|
114,707
|
88,754
|
31.0%
|
29.2%
|
CIVIC
|
32,677
|
23,260
|
40.5%
|
40.5%
|
152,956
|
127,858
|
21.2%
|
19.6%
|
CLARITY
|
207
|
187
|
10.7%
|
10.7%
|
2,103
|
1,780
|
19.7%
|
18.1%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
FIT
|
162
|
2,923
|
-94.5%
|
-94.5%
|
8,673
|
13,887
|
-36.7%
|
-37.5%
|
INSIGHT
|
2,157
|
1,423
|
51.6%
|
51.6%
|
9,867
|
6,964
|
43.6%
|
41.7%
|
CR-V
|
36,564
|
26,488
|
38.0%
|
38.0%
|
213,199
|
138,898
|
55.5%
|
53.5%
|
HR-V
|
14,019
|
7,512
|
86.6%
|
86.6%
|
68,441
|
36,895
|
88.0%
|
85.5%
|
ODYSSEY
|
8,397
|
7,946
|
5.7%
|
5.7%
|
47,556
|
35,917
|
34.2%
|
32.4%
|
PASSPORT
|
4,753
|
3,060
|
55.3%
|
55.3%
|
26,694
|
16,023
|
68.8%
|
66.6%
|
PILOT
|
14,714
|
12,128
|
21.3%
|
21.3%
|
76,560
|
54,815
|
41.5%
|
39.7%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,806
|
2,367
|
18.5%
|
18.5%
|
24,370
|
14,505
|
70.2%
|
68.0%
|
Acura Division Total
|
15,884
|
12,071
|
31.6%
|
31.6%
|
88,384
|
55,990
|
59.9%
|
57.9%
|
ILX
|
2,093
|
1,109
|
88.7%
|
88.7%
|
8,233
|
5,395
|
54.6%
|
52.6%
|
NSX
|
16
|
10
|
60.0%
|
60.0%
|
60
|
55
|
10.5%
|
9.1%
|
RLX / RL
|
12
|
126
|
-90.5%
|
-90.5%
|
198
|
402
|
-50.1%
|
-50.7%
|
TLX
|
3,048
|
1,439
|
111.8%
|
111.8%
|
15,412
|
9,414
|
65.9%
|
63.7%
|
MDX
|
5,077
|
3,977
|
27.7%
|
27.7%
|
36,791
|
17,974
|
107.4%
|
104.7%
|
RDX
|
5,638
|
5,410
|
4.2%
|
4.2%
|
27,690
|
22,750
|
23.3%
|
21.7%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
151
|
153
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
9,512
|
5,086
|
87.0%
|
87.0%
|
57,309
|
21,995
|
164.0%
|
160.6%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
