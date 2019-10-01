American Honda Reports September Sales Results
-- Three fewer selling days impact American Honda September sales results
-- Balanced sales of cars and trucks help Honda brand make key share gains despite industry downtrend
-- ILX continues strong sales gains for Acura brand; RDX maintains #2 spot in luxury's largest segment
Oct 01, 2019, 13:14 ET
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
113,925
|
50,340
|
63,585
|
102,827
|
47,459
|
55,368
|
11,098
|
2,881
|
8,217
|
-14.1%
|
-14.5%
|
-13.8%
|
-13.7%
|
-14.8%
|
-12.7%
|
-17.9%
|
-9.1%
|
-20.5%
"Following the best sales month in our company's history in August, the Honda brand delivered balanced sales performance across our passenger car and light truck offerings," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "As we enter the final quarter of 2019, we are expecting a strong finish to the year for both the Honda and Acura brands."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
With fewer selling days and none of the big Labor Day holiday sales totals falling in September, Honda brand sales were down compared to Sept. 2018. Still, both cars and trucks posted solid sales to counter industry trends.
|
The 10th-gen Civic is headed for its 4th straight year as America's retail best-selling car and a full decade as the country's most popular compact.
|
With the 2019 Passport named a Top Safety Pick, every Honda light truck—SUV, minivan and pickup—now earns a TSP crashworthiness rating from IIHS.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
While the shorter month and luxury brands competing on price challenged year-over-year results for the Acura brand, gateway Acura models ILX and RDX performed well to maintain brand momentum.
|
The RDX is on pace for another record in 2019. Acura's hugely popular compact luxury SUV has earned annual sales records in 8 of the past 9 years.
|
Following its 2019 refresh, ILX is America's fastest growing compact luxury sedan, serving as Acura's gateway model by bringing in more first time, millennial and multicultural buyers than any other model.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
September
|
September
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
September
|
September
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
113,925
|
132,668
|
-6.7%
|
-14.1%
|
1,206,209
|
1,206,997
|
0.4%
|
-0.1%
|
Total Car Sales
|
50,340
|
58,883
|
-7.1%
|
-14.5%
|
545,984
|
555,618
|
-1.3%
|
-1.7%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
63,585
|
73,785
|
-6.3%
|
-13.8%
|
660,225
|
651,379
|
1.8%
|
1.4%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
47,459
|
55,714
|
-7.4%
|
-14.8%
|
515,360
|
522,920
|
-1.0%
|
-1.4%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
55,368
|
63,443
|
-5.1%
|
-12.7%
|
578,036
|
569,594
|
1.9%
|
1.5%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
2,881
|
3,169
|
-1.2%
|
-9.1%
|
30,624
|
32,698
|
-5.9%
|
-6.3%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
8,217
|
10,342
|
-13.6%
|
-20.5%
|
82,189
|
81,785
|
0.9%
|
0.5%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
44,797
|
46,665
|
4.3%
|
-4.0%
|
460,145
|
461,138
|
0.2%
|
-0.2%
|
Honda Division
|
41,962
|
43,660
|
4.5%
|
-3.9%
|
430,320
|
429,857
|
0.5%
|
0.1%
|
Acura Division
|
2,835
|
3,005
|
2.5%
|
-5.7%
|
29,825
|
31,281
|
-4.2%
|
-4.7%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
62,643
|
73,785
|
-7.7%
|
-15.1%
|
640,068
|
651,379
|
-1.3%
|
-1.7%
|
Honda Division
|
54,426
|
63,443
|
-6.8%
|
-14.2%
|
557,879
|
569,594
|
-1.6%
|
-2.1%
|
Acura Division
|
8,217
|
10,342
|
-13.6%
|
-20.5%
|
82,189
|
81,785
|
0.9%
|
0.5%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
5,543
|
12,218
|
-50.7%
|
-54.6%
|
85,839
|
94,480
|
-8.7%
|
-9.1%
|
Honda Division
|
5,497
|
12,054
|
-50.4%
|
-54.4%
|
85,040
|
93,063
|
-8.2%
|
-8.6%
|
Acura Division
|
46
|
164
|
-69.5%
|
-72.0%
|
799
|
1,417
|
-43.4%
|
-43.6%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
942
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
20,157
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
942
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
20,157
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
102,827
|
119,157
|
-6.2%
|
-13.7%
|
1,093,396
|
1,092,514
|
0.5%
|
0.1%
|
ACCORD
|
20,326
|
25,357
|
-12.9%
|
-19.8%
|
204,463
|
215,299
|
-4.6%
|
-5.0%
|
CIVIC
|
22,337
|
24,806
|
-2.1%
|
-10.0%
|
255,484
|
255,036
|
0.6%
|
0.2%
|
CLARITY
|
548
|
2,200
|
-72.9%
|
-75.1%
|
9,359
|
13,314
|
-29.4%
|
-29.7%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2
|
35
|
-94.3%
|
-94.3%
|
FIT
|
2,707
|
1,507
|
95.2%
|
79.6%
|
27,268
|
32,934
|
-16.8%
|
-17.2%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,541
|
1,844
|
-9.2%
|
-16.4%
|
18,784
|
6,302
|
199.4%
|
198.1%
|
CR-V
|
25,904
|
30,587
|
-7.9%
|
-15.3%
|
280,739
|
277,621
|
1.6%
|
1.1%
|
HR-V
|
7,528
|
5,978
|
36.9%
|
25.9%
|
70,314
|
69,979
|
0.9%
|
0.5%
|
ODYSSEY
|
7,457
|
8,878
|
-8.7%
|
-16.0%
|
74,258
|
79,289
|
-5.9%
|
-6.3%
|
PASSPORT
|
2,890
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
25,123
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
9,262
|
15,464
|
-34.9%
|
-40.1%
|
103,969
|
119,901
|
-12.9%
|
-13.3%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,327
|
2,536
|
-0.3%
|
-8.2%
|
23,633
|
22,804
|
4.1%
|
3.6%
|
Acura Division Total
|
11,098
|
13,511
|
-10.7%
|
-17.9%
|
112,813
|
114,483
|
-1.0%
|
-1.5%
|
ILX
|
1,078
|
930
|
26.0%
|
15.9%
|
10,697
|
8,242
|
30.4%
|
29.8%
|
NSX
|
16
|
11
|
58.1%
|
45.5%
|
202
|
122
|
66.3%
|
65.6%
|
RLX / RL
|
46
|
164
|
-69.5%
|
-72.0%
|
799
|
1,417
|
-43.4%
|
-43.6%
|
TLX
|
1,741
|
2,064
|
-8.3%
|
-15.6%
|
18,926
|
22,917
|
-17.1%
|
-17.4%
|
MDX
|
3,833
|
4,643
|
-10.3%
|
-17.4%
|
37,231
|
37,187
|
0.6%
|
0.1%
|
RDX
|
4,384
|
5,699
|
-16.4%
|
-23.1%
|
44,958
|
44,598
|
1.2%
|
0.8%
|
Selling Days
|
23
|
25
|
229
|
230
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
4,028
|
6,226
|
-29.7%
|
-35.3%
|
48,124
|
33,518
|
44.2%
|
43.6%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
