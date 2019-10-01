American Honda Reports September Sales Results

-- Three fewer selling days impact American Honda September sales results

-- Balanced sales of cars and trucks help Honda brand make key share gains despite industry downtrend

-- ILX continues strong sales gains for Acura brand; RDX maintains #2 spot in luxury's largest segment

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"Following the best sales month in our company's history in August, the Honda brand delivered balanced sales performance across our passenger car and light truck offerings," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "As we enter the final quarter of 2019, we are expecting a strong finish to the year for both the Honda and Acura brands."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

With fewer selling days and none of the big Labor Day holiday sales totals falling in September, Honda brand sales were down compared to Sept. 2018.  Still, both cars and trucks posted solid sales to counter industry trends.

  • Gateway models Fit and HR-V performed well, gaining 79.6% (2,707 units) and 25.9% (7,528 units) respectively, vs. 2018. 
  • CR-V posted a strong month despite a brief stop sale to allow owner's manuals to be updated before deals could be consummated.
  • Civic and Accord continue to fight industry truck trends, with combined sales totaling over 42,000 units as Honda cars topped 46% of Honda brand sales for the month, compared to industry sales of about 30%.

The 10th-gen Civic is headed for its 4th straight year as America's retail best-selling car and a full decade as the country's most popular compact.

With the 2019 Passport named a Top Safety Pick, every Honda light truck—SUV, minivan and pickup—now earns a TSP crashworthiness rating from IIHS.

 

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

While the shorter month and luxury brands competing on price challenged year-over-year results for the Acura brand, gateway Acura models ILX and RDX performed well to maintain brand momentum.

  • ILX gained a solid 15.9% on sales of 1,078 units.
  • While key competitors are spending aggressively to capture sales, RDX remains strong with sales topping 4,300 units to maintain its #2 position in segment
  • Acura SUV sales continue to lead the brand with total sales of over 8,000 units

The RDX is on pace for another record in 2019. Acura's hugely popular compact luxury SUV has earned annual sales records in 8 of the past 9 years.

Following its 2019 refresh, ILX is America's fastest growing compact luxury sedan, serving as Acura's gateway model by bringing in more first time, millennial and multicultural buyers than any other model.

American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


September
2019

September
2018

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

September
2019

September
2018

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

113,925

132,668

-6.7%

-14.1%

1,206,209

1,206,997

0.4%

-0.1%

Total Car Sales

50,340

58,883

-7.1%

-14.5%

545,984

555,618

-1.3%

-1.7%

Total Truck Sales

63,585

73,785

-6.3%

-13.8%

660,225

651,379

1.8%

1.4%

Honda

Total Car Sales

47,459

55,714

-7.4%

-14.8%

515,360

522,920

-1.0%

-1.4%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

55,368

63,443

-5.1%

-12.7%

578,036

569,594

1.9%

1.5%

Acura

Total Car Sales

2,881

3,169

-1.2%

-9.1%

30,624

32,698

-5.9%

-6.3%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

8,217

10,342

-13.6%

-20.5%

82,189

81,785

0.9%

0.5%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

44,797

46,665

4.3%

-4.0%

460,145

461,138

0.2%

-0.2%



Honda Division

41,962

43,660

4.5%

-3.9%

430,320

429,857

0.5%

0.1%



Acura Division

2,835

3,005

2.5%

-5.7%

29,825

31,281

-4.2%

-4.7%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

62,643

73,785

-7.7%

-15.1%

640,068

651,379

-1.3%

-1.7%



Honda Division

54,426

63,443

-6.8%

-14.2%

557,879

569,594

-1.6%

-2.1%



Acura Division

8,217

10,342

-13.6%

-20.5%

82,189

81,785

0.9%

0.5%

  Total Import Car Sales

5,543

12,218

-50.7%

-54.6%

85,839

94,480

-8.7%

-9.1%



Honda Division

5,497

12,054

-50.4%

-54.4%

85,040

93,063

-8.2%

-8.6%



Acura Division

46

164

-69.5%

-72.0%

799

1,417

-43.4%

-43.6%

  Total Import Truck Sales

942

0

0.0%

0.0%

20,157

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

942

0

0.0%

0.0%

20,157

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

102,827

119,157

-6.2%

-13.7%

1,093,396

1,092,514

0.5%

0.1%



ACCORD

20,326

25,357

-12.9%

-19.8%

204,463

215,299

-4.6%

-5.0%



CIVIC

22,337

24,806

-2.1%

-10.0%

255,484

255,036

0.6%

0.2%



CLARITY

548

2,200

-72.9%

-75.1%

9,359

13,314

-29.4%

-29.7%



CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

2

35

-94.3%

-94.3%



FIT

2,707

1,507

95.2%

79.6%

27,268

32,934

-16.8%

-17.2%



INSIGHT

1,541

1,844

-9.2%

-16.4%

18,784

6,302

199.4%

198.1%
















CR-V

25,904

30,587

-7.9%

-15.3%

280,739

277,621

1.6%

1.1%



HR-V

7,528

5,978

36.9%

25.9%

70,314

69,979

0.9%

0.5%



ODYSSEY

7,457

8,878

-8.7%

-16.0%

74,258

79,289

-5.9%

-6.3%



PASSPORT

2,890

0

0.0%

0.0%

25,123

0

0.0%

0.0%



PILOT

9,262

15,464

-34.9%

-40.1%

103,969

119,901

-12.9%

-13.3%



RIDGELINE

2,327

2,536

-0.3%

-8.2%

23,633

22,804

4.1%

3.6%














Acura Division Total

11,098

13,511

-10.7%

-17.9%

112,813

114,483

-1.0%

-1.5%



ILX

1,078

930

26.0%

15.9%

10,697

8,242

30.4%

29.8%



NSX

16

11

58.1%

45.5%

202

122

66.3%

65.6%



RLX / RL

46

164

-69.5%

-72.0%

799

1,417

-43.4%

-43.6%



TLX

1,741

2,064

-8.3%

-15.6%

18,926

22,917

-17.1%

-17.4%
















MDX

3,833

4,643

-10.3%

-17.4%

37,231

37,187

0.6%

0.1%



RDX

4,384

5,699

-16.4%

-23.1%

44,958

44,598

1.2%

0.8%














Selling Days

23

25

229

230



**** Electrified Vehicles

4,028

6,226

-29.7%

-35.3%

48,124

33,518

44.2%

43.6%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

