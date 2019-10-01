American Honda Reports September Sales Results

With fewer selling days and none of the big Labor Day holiday sales totals falling in September, Honda brand sales were down compared to Sept. 2018. Still, both cars and trucks posted solid sales to counter industry trends. Gateway models Fit and HR-V performed well, gaining 79.6% (2,707 units) and 25.9% (7,528 units) respectively, vs. 2018.

CR-V posted a strong month despite a brief stop sale to allow owner's manuals to be updated before deals could be consummated.

Civic and Accord continue to fight industry truck trends, with combined sales totaling over 42,000 units as Honda cars topped 46% of Honda brand sales for the month, compared to industry sales of about 30%.

The 10th-gen Civic is headed for its 4th straight year as America's retail best-selling car and a full decade as the country's most popular compact.