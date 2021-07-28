American Hospital Association Board Names Grady CEO Chair-Elect Designate

"My election as Chair-elect Designate is a tremendous honor. I am most appreciative of this important opportunity and I look forward to working with my fellow AHA members to address the issues hospitals face now and in the future," said Haupert.

Haupert began his tenure at Grady in October 2011. He currently serves as Immediate Past-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for The Atlanta Committee for Progress. In 2015, he was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to serve as a member of the Board of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Nationally, Haupert served on the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association from 2018 to 2020 and on its Executive Committee in 2020. He is the current Chair of the AHA's Strategic Leadership Group for Urban Hospital Sustainability and a member of the AHA's Institute for Diversity and Health Equity (IFDHE) Leadership Council. He is a former Chair of the Board of Directors of America's Essential Hospitals.

In 2019, Haupert was named by The CEO Forum as one of the "10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America". Also in 2019, he became the ninth Georgia hospital leader since 1978 to receive the Georgia Hospital Association Gold Honor Award. In addition, he received the Healthcare Legend Award from The Legendary Foundation in 2018, the Leadership Award from National Medical Fellowships in 2017, and the Grassroots Champion Award by The American Hospital Association in 2016.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta's premier Level 1 trauma center – the metro area's only nationally verified Level 1 center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state's first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model - Georgia's first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.

