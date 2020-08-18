American Hospital Dubai Selects RLDatix to Advance Patient Safety and Organizational Improvement Initiatives

CHICAGO and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, announced today that it has signed an agreement with the American Hospital Dubai, an institute recognized for its exceptional commitment to innovation, quality service and overall performance in providing robust healthcare solutions across the region. The agreement will allow American Hospital to use the company's software to power its patient safety and organizational improvement initiatives in order to actively provide proactive risk mitigation instead of reactive risk management.

American Hospital Dubai will utilize RLDatix's leading incident reporting, patient feedback and dashboard technology to drive informed decision making, risk mitigation and performance improvement across the hospital and its remote clinics, with a goal of reducing preventable harm and improving the overall patient experience. As the first private hospital in Dubai to implement RLDatix, American Hospital Dubai reaffirms its position as a pioneering leader and a patient-centric healthcare delivery system in the Gulf Cooperation Council (G.C.C.). American Hospital Dubai joins a prestigious list of organizations already utilizing RLDatix software across the region.

Ahmad Yahya, CIO at American Hospital Dubai said: "Our goal is to excel in our innovations, forward-thinking and customer-centric approach. Because patient safety and the delivery of care is a top priority at our organization, we must always aim to reduce the number of preventable incidents to zero. RLDatix has an unmatched pedigree in patient safety and industry-leading functionality, and we support their vision for a future where we can use what we learn to prevent incidents rather than merely report on them. By digitizing our efforts, we will be able to harness the power of data to surface actionable insights that lead to safer patient care and compliment the overarching goals of UAE Centennial 2071 to make Dubai one of the most livable places in the world."

A part of the Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, American Hospital was established in Dubai in 1996 with the goal of delivering world-class medical services to the community. Its state-of-the-art facilities are home to an experienced team of healthcare professionals in more than 40 medical and surgical specialties. All physicians at American Hospital are American Board Certified or equivalent, ensuring patients in the U.A.E. receive an international standard of care. It is the first private hospital in the region to be accredited by the College of American Pathologists and is an inaugural member of the Mayo Care Network.

"American Hospital Dubai has long been recognized as a model and leader among healthcare organizations across the G.C.C. region," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "We are proud that such a prestigious organization has selected RLDatix to enhance its outstanding record on patient safety."

In addition to its partnership with American Hospital Dubai, RLDatix also stated it plans to open an office in Dubai, its second in the G.C.C. region. The first, which has been in place for several years, is located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"We are fully committed to bringing our expertise in advanced, proactive patient safety to the entire G.C.C. region," Surges added. "The new office will give us a larger footprint in the Middle East while enabling us to serve our clients there more effectively."

About American Hospital Dubai

Established in 1996, American Hospital Dubai is a 252-bed, acute care, general medical/surgical private hospital with a multi-specialty physician group practice, designed to provide a high quality, American standard of healthcare to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of the people of Dubai, the UAE and the surrounding Gulf States. All physicians who are credentialed at the hospital are North American board-certified or from equivalent Western training programs, such as those in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In 2016 it became the inaugural Middle East member of the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network. For more information, visit www.ahdubai.com.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,500 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

