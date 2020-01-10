American Humane Adds Noted Communications Executive Laura Sheehan to Growing Leadership Team

"Laura brings a rich background of strategic communications experience to American Humane and will help bring to life the many stories and roles of the animals, programs and people we serve," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. "We are thrilled to have her on board and know she will help further our mission to be first to serve in ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals."

Laura is a seasoned public affairs expert with a 20-plus year track record in advocacy and policy communication having served in a variety of roles including SVP of Communications and Public Affairs for major trade associations in Washington, DC, including the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity and the American Gas Association. Additionally, she has significant experience developing and leading award-winning campaigns for a host of public relations clients.

"I am delighted to be joining such a storied organization and to be working for the humane treatment of animals," Sheehan said. "Animals touch our hearts in so many ways, so I am grateful to be able to bring my experience to bear on their behalf."

Laura has worked extensively in Democratic politics in both the House and Senate. She has served as spokesperson and democratic communications director for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Rep. John D. Dingell (D-MI). In addition, she was the policy director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and began her Capitol Hill career as a press secretary for former Senator Christopher J. Dodd (D-CT).

