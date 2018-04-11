American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Work Together to Deliver 71,000 Pounds of Food and Love to Animals in Need

Together, American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul are distributing more than million meals annually of premium, all-natural Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food to U.S. shelters, which house and care for millions of animals each year. The campaign's first shipment of 80,000 pounds of food was sent to help the animal victims in flood-devastated Louisiana, where American Humane set up rescue operations, and an estimated 75 percent of all homes were destroyed, leaving lost, frightened and hungry animals wandering among the wreckage. American Humane now works with Chicken Soup for the Soul to identify shelters where a donation of food can do the most good.

"The CATNIP Foundation at Big Sky Ranch is tremendously grateful to American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul for this generous donation," said Catherine Wilbert, CEO of the CATNIP Foundation. "The donated pet food will help many animals throughout our community."

Last year, American Humane awarded the CATNIP Foundation at Big Sky Ranch an $18,000 grant to help with their lifesaving services in the community. The grant money was used for the purchase of a Trap/Neuter/Release (TNR) trailer to help prevent animal overpopulation and reduce euthanasia and suffering. In the past year, they have fixed close to 1,000 cats, and rehomed 700. The trailer is used to safely transport large numbers of animals for spay and neuter services, as well for pet adoption in less populated areas of Louisiana.

"This campaign helps animals when they need help most," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "On behalf of all the beloved pets across the country, a big thank-you to our friends at Chicken Soup for the Soul!"

The "Fill-a-Bowl…Feed-a-Soul" campaign is the latest collaboration between American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul, which have worked on several projects together, including the publication of Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That? and Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Cat Really Did That? earlier this year, with forewords authored by Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane.

Chicken Soup for the Soul's publisher and editor-in-chief Amy Newmark said, "We're pleased that we can provide assistance to animals in need and we are glad to be working with American Humane on this vital campaign."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. To learn more, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food

Chicken Soup for the Soul understands the unique relationship between people and pets. Health conscious consumers have been feeding their cats and dogs Chicken Soup for the Soul wholesome and balanced, super premium pet food for over 15 years. Holistic in nature, the entire line of products is made from only the finest ingredients: real meats (chicken, turkey, duck and salmon), fruits, vegetables and herbs. With no added corn, wheat, soy, artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives, Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food is inspired by your love for pets, and promotes overall health and well-being for dogs and cats. The products are proudly made in the USA, and feature rescued shelter pets on every bag. Core and grain-free formulas and a line of treats are available in independent pet specialty stores nationwide and online.

A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food goes to help shelters and pets in need through Chicken Soup for the Soul's Fill-a-Bowl … Feed-a-Soul™ program. The program which was launched in association with the American Humane aims to provide a million meals to shelter pets annually. www.chickensouppets.com.

About the CATNIP Foundation at Big Sky Ranch

The CATNIP (Care And Treatment of Neglected and Indigent Pets) Foundation at Big Sky Ranch's mission is to end the overpopulation, mistreatment, neglect, and ultimately, the needless killing of animals in their community and beyond. They do this through education, aggressive TNR, spay/neuter, foster, rehoming, adoption and programs targeted at special populations in need such as ferals, seniors and free roaming mother cats. For more information, please visit www.bigskyranch.org/catnip-rescue.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-humane-and-chicken-soup-for-the-soul-work-together-to-deliver-71-000-pounds-of-food-and-love-to-animals-in-need-300628257.html

SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

