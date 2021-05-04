American Humane and Fear Free Launch National Pet Happiness Day

"Companion animals have proven to help people cope with isolation and symptoms of depression and anxiety, and as people dealt with the ramifications of the coronavirus during a stress-ridden year, pets made all the difference," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, CEO and president of American Humane. "Our companion animals provide us with their unconditional love and devotion every day, in turn making us happy. It's time we return the favor."

Pets have emotions just like humans, and to keep pets healthy both physically and mentally, pet owners must feed both the mind and body of their pets.

"No one knows a pet better than his or her human family, and no one else can make as great a difference in their lives," stated Dr. Marty Becker, DVM, founder and CEO of Fear Free. "Pets deserve a special day set aside just to enrich their lives and give them joy. On National Pet Happiness Day, do one thing you know will make your pet happy."

Pets' bodies are built for movement, and by ensuring pets gets proper exercise and stimulation, they will be much happier in the long-term. Potential activities for National Pet Happiness Day include everything from walks and snuggles to massages, building a "catio" or setting up some agility equipment in the backyard, making or buying them food and treats or engaging them in puzzles and games.

Fear Free and American Humane urge animal lovers to celebrate National Pet Happiness Day on May 6 and tell the world by sharing a photo of their happy pet on social media using the hashtag, #PetHappinesDay.

ABOUT AMERICAN HUMANE

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FEAR FREE

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

