American Humane Details Global Efforts in Protecting World's Animals

In just the past year, American Humane programs directly touched the lives of some 1 billion animals around the globe – more than any other humane group of its kind – and won top honors from leading charity watchdogs for effectiveness, efficiency and transparency. Among the major successes revealed in the report:

The American Humane "No Animals Were Harmed®" program successfully kept some 100,000 animals safe on film and television productions, increasing the number of our safety representatives working in 31 countries worldwide by 12 percent, and adding 40 percent more international production days – helping make sure our beloved animal actors are treated like the stars they are.

The American Humane Rescue program saved, sheltered, and fed 200,000 animals in desperate need, including the animal victims of devastating hurricanes Florence and Michael Harvey , mass cruelty cases, and the deadly California Wildfires.

, mass cruelty cases, and the deadly California Wildfires. The American Humane Conservation program helped protect 315,000 remarkable and endangered animals living in the world's zoos, aquariums and conservation centers – a 26 percent increase in just one year of the number of magnificent and disappearing creatures living under our science-based humane standards.

The American Humane Farm program worked to improve the lives of some one billion animals living on farms and ranches, helping to ensure adequate space, air and water quality, proper temperature, humane treatment, and the ability to express natural behaviors. American Humane now certifies 90 percent of all cage-free eggs in the United States .

. American Humane's Lois Pope LIFE Center for Military Affairs continued the organization's 103-year legacy of supporting the U.S. military, veterans, and military animals by reuniting retired military dogs with their former handlers, providing free specialty veterinary care to K-9 veterans, and training dogs in need of forever homes, including those from shelters, as lifesaving service animals for veterans struggling to cope with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury – saving lives on both ends of healing leashes.

American Humane reached billions of people around the globe with lifesaving information and humane education tools to help build a better world for the most vulnerable among us.

Wealth of Awards for Good Stewardship

American Humane also earned much recognition for its good stewardship of funds and efficiency in turning charitable donations into effective action with 91.2 cents of every dollar spent now going directly into life-changing, life-saving programs. American Humane was awarded four stars from Charity Navigator – its highest rating, has been named a "Top-Rated Charity" with an "A" rating by CharityWatch, was called a "Best Charity" to support by Consumer Reports, and is among the few U.S. charities to make the Better Business Bureau's "Wise Giving Alliance" list.

"Since 1877, one organization has been first to serve the most vulnerable wherever and whenever they are in need," said Robin Ganzert, PhD, president and CEO of American Humane. "We have been the driving force behind virtually every first in rescuing and protecting the abandoned, the hurt, and the defenseless. Today, our programs directly improve and save the lives of some one billion animals each year – more than any other humane organization. With the help of the public, our dedicated volunteers, and the support of our remarkably generous donors, we are proud to continue our legacy of providing caring, compassion and hope to more of those in need than ever before."

Read American Humane's full 2019 "Impact Report" here, which covers achievements during its fiscal year running July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, and visit www.AmericanHumane.org to join America's leading humane organization in building a better world for animals everywhere.

