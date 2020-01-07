American Humane Names Senior Executive to Drive Support and Growth of Programs Serving Nation's Most Vulnerable

Boyer will draw on more than 25 years of experience in fund-raising and a personal dedication to animal welfare to help drive support for and expand vitally important programs touching the lives of some one billion animals each year. In his new position, he will help drive mission-focused growth at American Humane, which since 1877 has worked to create many of the nation's landmark protections for animals.

"Since my early childhood, animals have always been an important and necessary part of my life," said Mr. Boyer. "I am thrilled to join American Humane, where I can blend my professional skills and personal passion to help make a meaningful difference for animals and the people who love them."

Mr. Boyer has a long history of success in helping advance philanthropic causes, most notably those involved in working to promote conservation. An avid lover of nature and wildlife, Boyer has been a key player in supporting some of the most notable organizations engaged in preserving our wild heritage. He has served as a vice president of development for the National Parks Conservation Association and American Forests, national director for the National Park Foundation. He has also used his skills to bring in critical resources for the World Wildlife Fund, one of the most recognized and respected animal charities in the world, and served in senior positions for high-profile advocacy groups including Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the National Foundation for Alternative Medicine.

Boyer holds a BS in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is a graduate of the Leadership Development Institute Association of Fundraising Professionals, and has served on several nonprofit boards.

Boyer owns a small farm in Virginia's horse and wine country where he breeds goats and miniature horses. He spends his free time riding his rescued Tennessee Walking Horse through the Shenandoah mountains and surrounding areas. He is an avid camper and national park enthusiast, having visited more than 225 national park sites. An explorer by nature, he has traveled to some of the most remote places in the United States, studying a wide range of wildlife from the bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska to Monarch butterflies during their migration to Mexico.

Throughout his life Boyer has found his greatest peace when surrounded by animals whether it be his pack of dogs, herd of goats, or his horse. He feels his work at American Humane is not just a job, but a calling.

"Matthew's personal passion and professional experience will help further accelerate our growth so that we can help even more animals in need," said American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert. "We are very grateful to have him join our team."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

