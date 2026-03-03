American Intelligence & Power Corporation Applauds Governor Morrisey and Strategic Alliance Partner Hope Gas on the Prosperity Line to Bring Natural Gas to Mason County

CHARLESTON, W.Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Intelligence & Power Corporation ("AIPCorp") expressed its gratitude to Strategic Alliance Partner Hope Gas and West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey for their support and announcement earlier today regarding the Prosperity Line natural gas pipeline. The 30-mile pipeline — a component of AIPCorp's Monarch Compute Campus in Mason County — will begin construction in April 2026.

The Prosperity Line demonstrates a core principle behind AIPCorp's integrated energy-and-intelligence model: that large-scale compute campuses, when developed responsibly alongside strategic utility partners like Hope Gas, can unlock infrastructure benefits that extend well beyond the campus fence line. The scale of Monarch Compute Campus creates sufficient pipeline capacity to deliver natural gas to homes, businesses, and residential and commercial developments across Mason County where service is not currently available — expanding access for heating, backup power generation, and local business operations.

"This is exactly what happens when you build at scale with the right partners," said Daniel Shapiro, Co-Founder and CEO of AIPCorp. "Monarch is not just an AI campus — it is an economic and community impact engine. By partnering with Hope Gas, we are ensuring that the infrastructure required to power next-generation computing also warms homes, supports local businesses, and opens the door for new investment across Mason County. That is the model we set out to build, and Governor Morrisey's leadership has made it possible."

Morgan O'Brien, President and CEO of Hope Gas, added: "Hope Gas is proud to create the infrastructure necessary to deliver the critical energy needed to power both innovation and everyday life. Expanding natural gas infrastructure will not only support economic development across Mason County but also provide lasting value to residents and future businesses across the region. This investment and others like it are what build the foundation for the future of the Mountain State."

The pipeline project is expected to utilize leading West Virginia construction companies and create approximately 600 construction jobs for the state's building trades. Hope Gas' Strategic Alliance role leverages the company's deep expertise in energy, water, and wastewater infrastructure to serve Mason County's long-term growth. Beyond the pipeline itself, the expansion of Hope Gas' natural gas service will also pave the way for Hope Water, a subsidiary of Hope Gas' parent company Hope Utilities, to deliver potable water and sanitary sewer service to Mason County residents and businesses — laying the foundation for sustained economic growth and community benefit across the region.

American Intelligence & Power Corporation is a next-generation AI infrastructure company building large-scale, fully integrated power and compute platforms purpose-built for intelligence workloads. AIP develops, owns, and operates high-reliability, onsite energy and microgrid systems designed to support hyperscale and enterprise data center customers requiring continuous-duty performance, rapid deployment, and sovereign operational control. The company's Monarch Compute Campus in Mason County, West Virginia, combines purpose-built power generation with advanced data center operations to deliver reliable, scalable AI computing capacity. For more information visit AIPCorp.com

Hope Gas is a Local Distribution Company (LDC) that proudly provides gas service to approximately 140,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers in thirty-nine West Virginia counties. We monitor and maintain over 7000 miles of pipelines that safely deliver West Virginia natural gas to many homes and commercial and industrial sites. We currently employ approximately 650 employees working right here in our beautiful Mountain State with the sole purpose of staying true to our company's mission and vision in West Virginia. Learn more at HopeGas.com

