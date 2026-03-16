American Intelligence & Power Corporation Signs Agreement to be Acquired by Nscale, Establishing the World's First Vertically Integrated Energy-to-Compute AI Hyperscaler with 8+ GW site in West Virginia

HOUSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Intelligence & Power Corporation (AIPCorp) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to be acquired by Nscale Global Holdings Limited (Nscale), one of the fastest-growing hyperscalers in the world. The combination will create the first vertically integrated energy-to-compute platform — purpose-built to deliver 8+ GW of long-term, low-cost, high-quality AI infrastructure while protecting ratepayers from increased electricity costs.

A New Standard for AI Infrastructure

This acquisition unites Nscale's global hyperscale compute platform with the Monarch Compute Campus (Monarch) — a 2,250-acre, 8+ GW AI data center project in Mason County, West Virginia. It is powered by Marcellus Shale gas via multiple pipelines, including the Prosperity Line, a 30-mile intrastate pipeline. Fidelis has developed Monarch since 2021 and co-founded AIPCorp with 8090 Industries as an integrated energy-to-compute company established to own and operate Monarch, the nation's first state-certified AI microgrid, grandfathered under existing law and empowered by West Virginia's landmark HB 2014 to utilize all energy and power sources. Its behind-the-meter architecture ensures AI infrastructure growth does not come at the expense of energy consumers.

"The AIPCorp and Fidelis team has spent years building something we believe in deeply — an energy-to-compute platform that does not ask communities to choose between affordable power and the promise of AI. Joining Nscale means we can now deliver that vision at a global scale, with the financial discipline, the compute infrastructure, and the partnerships to make it real. We could not be prouder of this team or more excited about what comes next," said Daniel Shapiro, Chief Power & Energy Officer, Nscale Global Energy & Power.

Leadership of Nscale Global Energy & Power

Daniel Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of AIPCorp, will lead the newly formed Nscale Global Energy & Power (NGEP) division as Chief Power & Energy Officer. Bengt Jarlsjo, co-founder of AIPCorp, will serve as Deputy Chief Power & Energy Officer. They have worked together for more than 20 years with experience including mergers and acquisitions, site selection, infrastructure, project development, government & regulatory affairs, community and stakeholder relations, financing, construction, operations, and maintenance.

The NGEP senior leadership team members are:

Gardner Boulmay, SVP, Head of Commercial

Pete Hollis, SVP, Head of Development

Byron Best, SVP, Head of Energy Technology and Engineering

Bob Wosolyn, SVP, Head of Energy Delivery

Brett Buchanan, SVP, Head of Energy Finance, Accounting & Administration

Sanjeev Menon and Mike McGown, Co-Heads of Energy Asset Management

Other Fidelis and AIPCorp professionals joining Nscale include:

Parvez Ahmed Garcia, Vice President

Sarah McGill, Vice President, Project Controls

Jack Calhoun, Vice President, EHS

Michael Jarlsjo and Jake Shapiro, Senior Associates

Joseph Shapiro, Alexander Jarlsjo, Samuel Shapiro, and Hannah Jarlsjo, Associates

James Lyren, Senior Analyst

Yalcin Guner, Project Controls Manager

Kathy Campos, Office Manager

Jason Bechtle, Monarch Site Manager

Key role played by Governor Patrick Morrisey via HB 2014 in unlocking Monarch's potential

This milestone would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey. His landmark legislation, HB 2014, established a clear framework for the nation's with Monarch as the first state-certified AI data center microgrid able to utilize all power sources to generate transmit and sell 8+ GW of power to AI Factories and other industrial customers while protecting retail ratepayers from the risk of increased electricity rates caused by data centers using electricity from the regional transmission grids. The AIPCorp and Fidelis team is deeply grateful for Governor Morrisey's leadership, his administration's ongoing support, and the State of West Virginia's commitment to leading the next chapter of American energy and technology infrastructure.

About Nscale Global Holdings Limited

Nscale is building the global hyperscaler engineered for AI infrastructure. Through vertically integrated AI solutions and modular, first-principles datacenter design across Europe and North America, Nscale delivers the compute foundation for enterprise AI training, fine-tuning, and inference at scale. For more information visit nscale.com.

About American Intelligence & Power Corporation and Fidelis New Energy, LLC

AIPCorp and Fidelis New Energy, LLC are the people behind the Monarch Compute Campus, a 2,250-acre, 8+ GW AI infrastructure site in Mason County, West Virginia. Monarch is the nation's first legislatively authorized non-jurisdictional AI microgrid and is powered by Marcellus Shale gas infrastructure developed by Fidelis. The combined team brings deep expertise in energy project development, infrastructure finance, and AI compute delivery. For more information visit aipcorp.com.

Forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties and should not be construed as financial advice. It is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any products, securities, or services. Actual results may materially differ.

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