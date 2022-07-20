American IV Association Launches Highly Anticipated IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy

American IV Association announces the launch of its highly anticipated IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy to provide critical support for owners, operators, and providers of IV hydration therapy who want to build and grow a successful business.

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVA's one-day academy event will feature leading industry experts providing legal, business, marketing, compliance, and practice management insight. Whether you are interested in adding to an existing practice, opening a new business and/or going mobile, these events are a can't miss!



The American IV Association (AIVA) is a national association for owners, operators, and providers of IV hydration therapy services providing reliable guidance about evolving industry legal requirements, regulations, and best practices. AIVA has announced two 1-day IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy events to assist anyone getting into the IV hydration therapy business, adding IV hydration therapy to an existing practice, or those looking to grow their existing practice.



The first IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy will take place in Los Angeles, on August 20th and the next will be in Delray Beach, FL on September 16th. "Business procedures, marketing focuses, and regulatory compliance are all essential pillars for new and established IV hydration therapy businesses," said AIVA's COO, Gina (Meyer) Hardiman. "Attendees at these programs will learn how to: secure their operational & financial success, optimize client's health, remain compliant with state rules & regulations, and create a sustainable income platform."



For more information on Los Angeles Academy, click HERE and for more information regarding the Delray Beach Academy, click HERE



AIVA is committed to the safe advancement of the IV hydration therapy community and offers essential up-to-date compliance resources for members through training, events, detailed content, and other resources, including state-by-state requirements for licensing and certification, operations, and marketing. AIVA will track government enforcement activity, regulatory guidance, and emerging trends – translating the confusing body of information into practical, actionable steps for AIVA members. The resources provided will enable members to improve their practices, manage risks, and develop effective compliance. Additionally, AIVA provides knowledgeable and specialized resources for training and business development. Their membership and website resources will be launched in the coming weeks, beginning with: Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, New York, Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio and Michigan. Interested in exhibiting, sponsorship or vendor opportunities? Email: [email protected] For more information, visit: https://americaniv.com/mpage/home or call 561-455-7700 Ext. 134.



Contact:

Gina Meyer Hardiman

[email protected]

561-455-7700 Ext. 134



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12925869



SOURCE American IV Association