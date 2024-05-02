AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB HONORS U.S. CAPITOL POLICE K-9 UNIT WITH AKC CANINE OFFICER PROGRAM AWARD

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is pleased to honor the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) K-9 Unit with the AKC Canine Officer Program Award.

The AKC Canine Officer program was designed to recognize the extraordinary work that dogs in a public service role for government agencies perform on daily basis to keep our nation safe. The AKC is proud to acknowledge the skill and dedication of these dedicated four-legged officers and their handlers.

"We are strongly committed to protecting the heritage and qualities of working dogs, which is a driving force behind the AKC Patriotic Puppy Program – a program to address the shortage of US-sourced detection dogs by providing breeders the opportunity to work closely with experts on raising candidates for explosives detection work," said Sheila Goffe, Vice President of AKC Government Relations. "The duties performed by the USCP K-9 Unit are vital to the safety of our nation, and we are extremely proud that five AKC Patriotic Puppy graduates are serving in the USCP! We are thrilled to honor these highly trained detection dogs and their handlers."

For more than 50 years, the USCP K-9 Unit has helped protect the Congress around the clock, the President of the United States during State of the Union Addresses and Inaugurations, as well as heads of state from around the world. During the concerts on July 4th, Memorial Day and Labor Day, the teams help to secure the Capitol Grounds. To this day, the United States Capitol Police K-9 Unit is still one of the lead Federal agencies for explosive detection.

To nominate a Canine Officer, visit https://www.akc.org/celebrates/canine-officers/.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

