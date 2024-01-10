AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB JOINS FORCES WITH ALLIVET TO LAUNCH AKCRx

Online pharmacy to offer over the counter and pharmacy selections for a variety of animals.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is pleased to announce the launch of its online pet pharmacy, AKCRx®.

AKC is working with Allivet, an award-winning pet pharmacy, to bring you AKCRx – your new go-to source for all your pet med needs. AKCRx will offer a full complement of FDA and EPA prescription and over-the-counter selections for a wide range of animals, including dogs, cats, horses, livestock, and birds. All orders placed on AKCRx.com are processed and filled by Allivet.

"The health and wellness of our pets and responsible pet ownership go hand-in-hand," said Dennis B. Sprung, President and CEO of the AKC. "We are thrilled about our new relationship with Allivet, a leader in the pet pharmacy industry. AKCRx provides pet owners easy and cost-effective access to the medications their pets need. We are happy to be able to provide this service to our community of dog owners and breed enthusiasts across the country for many years to come."

Allivet is a pioneer in the pet pharmacy field and a fully licensed pharmacy authorized to dispense prescription pet medications in all 50 states, since 1990.

"We are so pleased with the opportunity to work with AKC and look forward to working together to create a long, successful relationship," said Ujjwal Dhoot, CEO of Allivet. "Our decades of experience as a leading pet pharmacy and our innovative platform will allow the AKC to offer their community of responsible dog breeders and owners access to affordable pet medications with the convenience of an effortless subscription offering. Expanding our reach into communities already devoted to providing their pets with quality care aligns with and helps advance our mission of improving long-term pet health outcomes."

AKCRx extends a warm welcome to every pet enthusiast, regardless of whether their dog is registered with the American Kennel Club. However, new AKC registrants will receive an AKCRx.com promotional code to claim an exclusive offer of a one-month supply of Simparica Trio ®, valued at up to $32, terms and conditions apply.

AKC has spent over 135 years caring about dogs and their owners so you can trust AKCRx to help you manage the health of your pet. To learn more about AKCRx and its offerings, please visit www.akcrx.com.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .



About Allivet.com

Allivet.com, an online pet pharmacy, is fully licensed in all 50 states and is a Pharmacy Verified Website under the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. An ally to pet parents since 1992, Allivet.com makes it easier to manage pets' health needs by providing affordable access to thousands of brand-name medications and supplements, exceptional customer service, and the convenience of AutoShip, an automatic delivery subscription service. Allivet.com has also developed an innovative B2B solution, enabling major retailers to offer pet pharmacy services to their shoppers under their own store brand.

