American Legion appoints Marine Corps veteran Rodney K. Rolland as National Adjutant

INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Marine Corps veteran Rodney K. Rolland today was appointed National Adjutant of The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization.

Rolland replaces Navy veteran Daniel S. Wheeler, who retired after serving in the role since October 2008.

American Legion National Adjutant Rodney K. Rolland poses for a portrait at American Legion National Headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., on Friday, May 3. Photo by Hilary Ott/The American Legion

Having served as Assistant National Adjutant from May 1, 2022, until his new appointment, Rolland also led and worked in the Human Resources Division at National Headquarters for more than 17 years.

"I am honored, humbled and inspired to assume this important responsibility for the nation's largest and most influential organization of U.S. military veterans," he said. "As a new generation joins and becomes more involved in The American Legion's programs, services and advocacy, I look forward to expanding our reach and evolving in the years ahead, guided by time-honored values."

The adjutant is the administrative head of the organization, overseeing National Headquarters and all other national offices. The adjutant administers the policies and mandates of the national convention and the National Executive Committee.

Rolland is the 14th adjutant in the organization's 105-year history.

"I thank National Commander Daniel Seehafer and the National Executive Committee for trusting in my leadership," said Rolland, a member of American Legion Post 333 in Columbus, Ga. "And I thank Daniel S. Wheeler for mentoring me over the years. Foremost, The American Legion is much more than National Headquarters. We operate with a shared sense of purpose through 'individual obligation to community, state and nation,' as the Preamble to our Constitution states. This is one big team, from every Legionnaire in every local post to the top officers and staff fighting every day for veterans and their interests in Washington. It is an honor and a privilege to help lead our talented, dedicated staff in the important work we do every day."

Rolland earned a masters of business administration degree in 2007 from Indiana Wesleyan University, where in 2005 he also received a bachelor's degree in business.

He and his wife, Sandy, who served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a non-commissioned officer, live in Indianapolis.

