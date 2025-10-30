American Legion conducting cleanup of National Mall

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization, is taking action to clean up veterans and war memorials along the National Mall, which has not been done during the government shutdown. On Friday, Oct. 31, dozens of military veterans and supporters will work together to demonstrate their commitment to selfless service, patriotism and our nation.

Who: American Legion members, friends and family members will be picking up trash and cleaning up the area around the National Mall.

When: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Where: Meet at the Lincoln Memorial steps

What to bring: The American Legion will provide supplies.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with more than 1.4 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

Onsite points of contact:

  • Mario Marquez, Executive Director / Government Affairs, The American Legion

Phone: 240-421-4311. Email: [email protected]   

  • Bailey Bishop, Senior Legislative Associate, The American Legion

Phone: 571-296-5656. Email: [email protected]  

Media contact

Henry Howard, Deputy Director, Media & Communications, The American Legion

Cell: 765-491-3545. Email: [email protected]

