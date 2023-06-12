American Legion Honors PenFed Credit Union with its Legacy and Vision Award

PenFed Credit Union recognized at the American Legion Department of Puerto Rico's 100th anniversary convention.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union is the recipient of the American Legion Department of Puerto Rico's prestigious Legacy and Vision Award. The honor was bestowed upon the nation's second-largest federal credit union by Department Commander Carmen Rosario, the first woman in the organization's 100-year history to serve in that role.

PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck receives the American Legacy and Vision Award from Department Commander Carmen Rosario and National Vice Commander (2021-22) Angel Narvaez.

"There is no greater honor than being recognized by an organization that was built on a promise from men and women who swore with their lives to defend and protect the United States through military service," said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO, and CEO of The PenFed Foundation. "I'm humbled to accept this award on behalf of all PenFed employees who are passionate about taking care of our nation's defenders, as well as those who support them."

PenFed Credit Union has 300,000 members on the island and serves the community with financial and service centers in Fort Buchanan, San Patricio, Hatillo and Ponce. The credit union currently employs more than 100 and is opening a new facility in Mayaguez later this year. Final negotiations are underway for another financial center in Humacao.

In April, PenFed sponsored the first Honor Flight in history from Puerto Rico to Washington, D.C. bringing veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam for a three-day visit to see the monuments built in their honor. The trip was free of charge to veterans.

"PenFed truly cares about Puerto Rico. Under James Schenck's visionary leadership, the credit union has a strong commitment to giving back to the communities it serves," said Department Commander Carmen Rosario, herself a lifelong PenFed member. "The American Legion Department of Puerto Rico couldn't think of a more deserving corporate hero to honor."

Schenck is a West Point and Harvard Business School graduate, a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot and served in the Pentagon on the Army staff. He joined PenFed in 2001, and was named CEO in 2014.

Rosario was born in Puerto Rico and joined the military at the age of 40 after a career as a police officer and a nurse. Service runs deep in her family. Rosario's husband served in Vietnam, her father earned a Purple Heart in Korea, and several relatives served, including both of her sons, two brothers, and four uncles.

