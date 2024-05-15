Entries must be submitted by midnight June 30, 2024

TYSONS, Va., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, and the San Diego Wave FC have partnered to give away an exclusive VIP Fan experience including a team-signed jersey, pre-game pitch walk with San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis and a $10,000 cash prize. Fans are encouraged fill out the form here and submit their entries by midnight June 30, 2024.

PenFed Credit Union and San Diego Wave FC Partner on $10,000 Giveaway and VIP Fan Experience

As part of a multi-year partnership as the Official Credit Union of Wave FC, PenFed will once again serve as this year's presenting partner of the Wave's Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, September 1.

Single game tickets for all matches, including Military Appreciation Night, are now on sale here. More details regarding Military Appreciation Night will be released.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. PenFed San Diego Wave 10K Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of any of the 50 United States, DC, PR, and permanent legal residents of any of the 50 United States, DC, and PR currently residing on an overseas US military installation, age 18+. Limit one entry per person. One Prize, $10,000 value. Ends 6/30/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Winning name will be drawn on or about 7/8/24. Winner need not be present. Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries received. See Official Rules for complete details. Sponsor: Pentagon Federal Credit Union.

