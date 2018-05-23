"The American Legion commends the NFL for establishing official policy on team etiquette during the playing of our National Anthem," Rohan said. "While the issues that led to the controversy remain and deserve continued national dialogue, we hope that all Americans would stand united as one under our national symbol. Our flag and anthem belong to all Americans. While our country is not perfect, it remains the world's greatest beacon of freedom. We all have to work together to resolve our differences. NFL team owners voted unanimously for the new policy and we believe it is a fair compromise for all involved."

The American Legion, www.legion.org, was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national defense, veterans affairs, Americanism and patriotic youth programs. Its two million wartime veterans work for the betterment of their communities through nearly 13,000 posts across the nation.

Media contacts: Washington, Joe Plenzler, jplenzler@legion.org, (202) 263-5758, c:(301) 800-9457, Indianapolis, John Raughter, jraughter@legion.org, (317) 630-1350, c: (317) 441-8847

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-legion-let-our-national-anthem-unify-300653895.html

SOURCE The American Legion

Related Links

http://www.legion.org

