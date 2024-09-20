The American Legion national commander applauds emergency spending bill for VA

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander James LaCoursiere Jr. today issued his gratitude to Congress – and thanks to members of the nation's largest veterans service organization for rallying support – after Thursday's passage of an emergency spending bill that covers a nearly $3 billion shortfall for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Had the measure not passed, more than 7 million veterans stood likely to see delays in VA disability benefits payments after Oct. 1.

"We are pleased that our elected representatives and senators did the right thing for our nation's veterans by passing legislation to cover a $3 billion gap in VA's budget," LaCoursiere Jr. said. "Without the last-minute approval, veterans would have stopped receiving their benefits within days. We are also grateful for our members who pressed the issue with Congress by sending more than 44,500 emails, calling for the emergency spending bill to be approved. The American Legion is also thankful for our brothers and sisters in other veteran service organizations that have largely been on the same page regarding the budget crisis. Now that Congress has provided the benefits veterans have earned, they should also fix the issue and ensure proper oversight within the VA to prevent another accounting crisis in the future."

VA Secretary Denis McDonough told Legionnaires at the organization's 105th National Convention in New Orleans Aug. 27 that the department will also need an additional $12 billion or more beyond its current budget recommendation for the next fiscal year to meet fast-rising demand. VA enrollment increased 34% in 2024, attributable largely to the increased number of veterans eligible for benefits and care under the PACT Act of 2022, which opened the system up to more than 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxic contamination while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with more than 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

Media contact

Henry Howard

Deputy Director

Media & Communications

The American Legion

765.491.3545 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE The American Legion