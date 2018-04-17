American Legion National Commander: 'Barbara Bush was a great patriot, leader'

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The leader of the nation's largest veteran's organization, American Legion National Commander Denise H. Rohan, issued the following statement regarding the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush:
"The American Legion joins the world in mourning the passing of a great first lady. Barbara Bush, the wife of a World War II veteran and the mother of another president, was a true American patriot. Whether it was raising her highly successful family, serving as first lady or fighting to eliminate illiteracy, Barbara Bush epitomized grace and class. She made her mark in history and will be missed. Our condolences are extended to the Bush family and her legion of friends."
