American Library Association Prevails in Fight to Protect Libraries Nationwide

Settlement puts an end to Trump-Vance Administration's attempt to dismantle federal agency

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Library Association (ALA) – the largest library association in the world – and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) – the nation's largest union of cultural workers – have reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that protects the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and ensures the agency will continue carrying out its congressionally mandated work. IMLS is the only federal agency dedicated to providing funding for the nation's libraries. Democracy Forward and Gair Gallo Eberhard LLP represent plaintiffs.

ALA President Sam Helmick said, "When the administration began shuttering IMLS last year, it set off a chain reaction. Libraries across the country started cutting hours, staff and services people rely on - after school programs, support for jobseekers and connection for older adults. This settlement protects life-changing library services for communities across the country."

The agreement resolves litigation challenging the Trump-Vance administration's attempt to dismantle IMLS through executive action. Under the settlement, the agency will continue awarding grants, conducting research, and operating programs that support libraries and museums across the country. The agreement also confirms that previously terminated grants have been reinstated, agency staff reductions have been reversed, and the administration will not take further steps to implement the executive order targeting IMLS.

IMLS is a non-partisan and independent federal agency dedicated to supporting and funding libraries and museums. IMLS plays a vital role in supporting early childhood education, workforce development, digital access, and public learning spaces in communities across the country.

The lawsuit was initially filed during last year's National Library Week amidst the administration's attacks on IMLS, which included widespread Reductions in Force (RIF). As this year's celebration approaches (April 19-25), the settlement announced today ensures that libraries and museums can continue serving millions of people without disruption.

About the American Library Association

ALA is the largest non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to America's libraries. The ALA mission is to empower and advocate for all libraries and library workers to ensure equitable access to information for all. For 150 years, ALA has provided resources for information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. For more information, visit www.ala.org.

SOURCE American Library Association