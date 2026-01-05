American Life Expands Product Offerings into Washington and Alaska

American Life's growth continues into the new year, bringing the firm's footprint to 28 states and The District of Columbia

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Life & Security Corp., a growing carrier in the annuity space, announced today it has expanded to Washington and Alaska, offering its full suite of flexible retirement products in Washington and American Select FIA and American Classic MYGA initially to Alaska residents.

With this expansion, Washington and Alaska become the final states in the Pacific Northwest and the non-contiguous United States, respectively, to offer American Life products. Following its November expansion into New Hampshire, these new approvals bring American Life's total footprint to 28 states and the District of Columbia.

"We're excited to increase our footprint into two states where we feel our products can have a lasting impact. Our number one goal is to help Americans across the country build a better and more secure retirement and to do that we must continue to expand," said Tom Bumbolow, Head of Distribution and Business Development at American Life.

This announcement comes at a time when retiree relocation trends continue to favor these states. According to a 2025-2026 U.S. News and World Report index , multiple cities in Washington are recognized in the top five place to retire for quality of life. Similarly Alaska's Department of Labor & Workforce Development notes Alaska's "senior" population (age 65+) is roughly 16 percent of the state's population, up from about 13 percent in 2020.

About American Life

American Life & Security Corp., based in Lincoln, NE, is a leading provider of annuity products, dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial security through innovative product design, trusted partnerships, and a client-first approach.

