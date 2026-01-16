American Lithium Minerals, Inc Announces Strategic Acquisition of 19% Interest in Cunningham Mining Ltd

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), a dynamic exploration and development company focused on high-value mineral and rare earth elements, today announced the acquisition of a 19% interest in Cunningham Mining Ltd.

Cunningham Mining Ltd owns Placer Claims known as the ''Nugget Trap" in the British Columbia Mineral Title registry, covering 573.7 acres, along with the accompanying permits and authorizations ("Property"). The Property is situated within the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada, in the area known as BC's Golden Triangle. A recent independent assay, which includes data from a 25-pit test program, indicated an average of over 25.54 grams of gold per cubic meter of pay, as well as meaningful amounts of silver. The company is currently permitted for a 30,000 cubic yard per annum pay mining program with the British Columbia Ministry of Mines. Located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, the Golden Triangle boasts some of the most impressive gold discoveries in North America.

Today, the region is experiencing newfound interest thanks to a strengthening gold market and new advances in infrastructure. Seabridge's KSM Project, based in BC's Golden Triangle, is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits globally, measured by gold reserves, and is in close proximity to the Placer claim. An updated Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) estimates proven and probable reserves totaling 38.8 million ounces of gold and 10.2 billion pounds of copper. The gold recovered was fine-grained flakes that were jagged or torn with sharp edges due to glacial action. The source of the gold in the gravels is from various large gold and copper deposits identified upstream and up ice from the Property, including the Mitchell, Sulphurets, Kerr, and Snowfield deposits of Seabridge Gold Inc.

AMLM also announced the appointment of Ryan Cunningham as President and Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, American Mineral Resources, Inc. Cunningham brings extensive operational experience in mining, land development, and resource management, along with a proven track record of advancing early‑stage mineral projects toward commercial viability.

The company is developing a significant portfolio of assets that include the following:

La Grande Plata: A Large-Scale, High-Grade Silver Project in Chile

Furano: A Promising Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in Chile

QC Rare Earth Project – Quebec, Canada

Piscau-North Polymetallic Gold Project – Quebec, Canada

Couture Copper Project – Quebec, Canada

Cheryl Creek Gold Project – Yukon, Canada

In addition, the company's current project is the Sarcobatus Lithium property comprised of 1,780 acres of mining claims in Central Nevada. It intends to expand its exploration and acquisition for mineral properties worldwide. The company is working on financing for its portfolio assets to enable them to further develop the properties with potential for production and income

About American Lithium Materials, Inc.

American Lithium Materials, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM)) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across gold, lithium, oil, gas, REE's and mining. Information at American Mineral Resources .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

