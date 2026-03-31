American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Announces the Acquisition of the Higginsville Gold Project in Western Australia

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), a dynamic exploration-stage company focused on critical metals, precious metals, and rare earth elements is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Higginsville Project, a package of four granted prospecting licenses located in one of Western Australia's most prolific gold-producing regions.

The Higginsville Project comprises of prospecting licenses P15/6723, P15/6724, P15/6725, and P15/6726, positioned just 9 km from the Higginsville Mine, which has historically produced approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold.

The Higginsville Project sits on the western limb of the Greater Eundynie Anticline, directly within the Southern Norseman–Wiluna greenstone belt, one of Australia's most productive gold provinces. The tenements lie in proximity to the Zuleika Shear Zone, a major regional structure associated with multiple high‑grade gold deposits. The project area hosts both primary Archaean quartz‑vein/shear‑hosted gold and secondary Tertiary palaeochannel gold, providing multiple exploration targets.

Previous exploration across the tenements includes 12 RAB holes and 152 aircore holes, with notable results such as:

1 m @ 8.69 g/t Au from 40 m in aircore drilling

in aircore drilling Rock chips up to 8.26 g/t Au at Rainbow Waters

at Rainbow Waters Rock chips up to 2.37 g/t Au at Little Gladys

at Little Gladys Surface nuggets up to 27 oz, with multiple 1–5 oz finds reported

These results underscore the project's potential for both bedrock‑hosted and palaeo channel gold.

AMLM CEO Frank Kristan commented:

"The Higginsville Project represents a transformational acquisition for AMLM. Its location, within a proven gold belt, surrounded by existing mines and processing infrastructure, provides a unique opportunity to rapidly advance exploration. The combination of high‑grade historical results, multiple mineralization styles, and excellent access makes Higginsville a cornerstone asset for our expanding portfolio."

AMLM intends to establish an Australian office, based in Perth, that would immediately begin integrating historical datasets and preparing for a comprehensive exploration program. Integrated geology, geophysics and geochemical results are planned for 2026 with drill location selected mid‑2026 and drilling in second half of 2026.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (775) 587-6137

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @AMR_MineralRes

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc