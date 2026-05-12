American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Reports Fiscal Q2 2026 Results

205% Year-Over-Year Increase in Total Assets as Multi-Commodity Critical Minerals Strategy Advances

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, silver, lithium, rare earth elements, and other critical metals, has filed its Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2026. The filing reflects a transformational quarter for the Company, with total assets increasing 205% year-over-year and the addition of gold, silver, copper, and rare earth project interests to the Company's existing Nevada lithium portfolio.

Company Snapshot

Company: American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

Ticker: OTC: AMLM

Headquarters: Carson City, Nevada, United States

Sector: Critical Minerals / Multi-Commodity Mineral Exploration

Commodities: Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earth Elements

Project Jurisdictions: Nevada (USA), Chile, Tanzania, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), Western Australia

Stage: Pre-revenue exploration

Investor Access: Regulation A+ qualified for non-accredited retail participation

Key Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Total Assets: Increased 205% to $8,623,212, compared with $2,829,133 as of March 31, 2025. The increase reflects the acquisition of mineral property interests and equity investments during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity: $7,834,557 as of March 31, 2026, increased from $2,161,366 at March 31, 2025, reflecting the acquisition of mineral properties and equity investments.

Cash Position: The Company ended the quarter with $17,269 in cash, compared with a nominal balance of $(10) as of March 31, 2025. The improvement reflects proceeds from related-party promissory notes and Regulation A+ subscriptions, offset by mineral property option payments and operating expenses.

Net Loss: $135,586, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with net income of $6,128 in the prior-year comparable quarter. The change was driven by higher professional fees ($53,421 vs. $0), increased interest expense ($16,909 vs. $13,764), and higher general and administrative expenses associated with the Company's expanded operations.

Operating Expenses: $118,677 for the quarter, compared with $6,447 in the prior-year period.

Shares Outstanding: 97,487,592 common shares as of March 31, 2026.

The Company continues to operate as a pre-revenue exploration entity while advancing its strategic initiatives. As an exploration-stage company, AMLM reported no operating revenue during the period, consistent with its focus on property evaluation, acquisition, and development across its multi-commodity portfolio.

Management Commentary

Frank Kristan, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Lithium Minerals, Inc., stated:

"This quarter marks a transformational step for American Lithium Minerals. With the addition of gold and silver assets, including our Higginsville project, alongside high-grade rare earth, copper, and polymetallic interests across Chile, British Columbia, Yukon, Quebec, and Western Australia, complementing our existing Nevada lithium portfolio, we are building a diversified critical minerals platform at a time when North American supply chains need it most. Our 10 active project interests give shareholders exposure across five strategic commodities in mining-friendly jurisdictions, positioned to participate in the simultaneous tailwinds of record gold prices, AI-driven copper demand, and the U.S. policy push for rare earth supply chain independence."

Strategic Context

AMLM's second-quarter results occurred against a constructive macro backdrop for critical minerals. Gold reached record price levels during the quarter, copper demand intensified driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout and electrification trends, and U.S. policy focus on rare earth element supply chain sovereignty continued to strengthen at the federal level. The Company's expansion into multi-commodity exposure across four mining-friendly jurisdictions positions AMLM to participate in several of these tailwinds simultaneously rather than depending on any single commodity cycle. Management believes this diversified positioning, combined with the Company's SEC-qualified Regulation A+ offering open to non-accredited retail investors, provides differentiated exposure within the small-capitalization critical minerals segment.

The full quarterly report is available on OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMLM/disclosure.

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a multi-commodity critical minerals exploration company headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. The Company holds active project interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements across Nevada (USA), Chile, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), and Western Australia. AMLM's portfolio includes 10 active project interests, including the Higginsville gold project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration in Chile, rare earth interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada. The Company operates as a pre-revenue exploration-stage entity under SEC reporting requirements and is qualified for retail investor participation through a Regulation A+ offering. For additional information, visit www.americanmineralresources.com, the Company's investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, project development plans, expected commodity exposure, anticipated market conditions, the strength of macro tailwinds across critical minerals sectors, and the Company's ability to advance its multi-commodity portfolio.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully advance and finance its exploration projects; the availability and pricing of mineral resources; competitive pressures within the mining industry; commodity price volatility; regulatory developments affecting the mining sector and U.S. critical minerals policy; the Company's ability to execute on its business plan; risks inherent in exploration-stage mineral companies, including the substantial possibility that exploration activities may not result in commercially viable mineral discoveries; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

1007 South Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

Telephone: (775) 587-6137

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.americanmineralresources.com

X / Twitter: @AMR_ResourcesAu

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/american-mineral-resources

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc