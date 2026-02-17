American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Reports Fiscal Q1 2026 Results and Provides Update on Potentially Largest Lithium and Gold Discoveries in North America

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company") an exploration stage mining company focused on gold, silver, lithium, rare earths, and other critical metals filed its Fiscal First Quarterly Report for 2026 for the period ending December 31, 2025, and provided updates on its portfolio projects.

Key Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025:

Cash Position: The Company ended the quarter with $33,100 in cash, compared to a nominal negative balance of $(10) as of September 30, 2025. This improvement reflects $96,245 in proceeds from related-party promissory notes, partially offset by $40,000 in mineral property option payments.





The Company continues to operate with minimal overhead while advancing its strategic initiatives. As an exploration-stage entity with no current revenue, AMLM reported no operating revenue during the period, consistent with its focus on property evaluation and acquisition opportunities.

The full quarterly report is available on OTC Markets at https://bit.ly/3ZX4xrD

The Company provided an update on its portfolio projects:

Piscau Polymetallic: A Large-Scale Gold and Lithium Project Quebec, Canada

There is the potential to make one of the largest hard-rock lithium and gold discoveries in North America at Piscau North. Geologists are preparing new drill targets around the gold discovery, which remains open in all directions. A drilling campaign is planned for spring/summer 2026. Between the gold and lithium potential, this project could ultimately be spun out into multiple projects. In addition to the known gold occurrences, the geologists were able to identify another 18 high priority gold targets across the land package creating opportunities for brand new discoveries. This is a true district scale land package over 17,000 hectares.

In addition, there are large untested areas showing further potential for copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group elements (PGEs). Combined, this positions Piscau as one of the most compelling gold-lithium-polymetallic opportunities in North America.

La Grande Plata: A Large-Scale, High-Grade Silver Project in Chile

Further high-grade silver from sampling at Grande Plata: Geologists were on-site at Grande Plata in November 2025, conducting sampling and reconnaissance. In line with similar grades achieved across the >7.5km strike of exposed Ag-Cu-Au veins, recent sampling returned encouraging grades in a number of locations exceeding 680gt Ag and 3% Cu.

Furano: A Promising Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in Chile

The project has 27 Exploitation Licenses. Previously there was 9,000m of mostly shallow (<150m) drilling with hits such as 50m @ 1.2% Cu and 10m @ 2.4g/t Au.

Cheryl Creek Gold Project – Yukon, Canada

The company operates a turn-key gold mining project at Cheryl Creek, located within the 50 Mile Property in Dawson City, Yukon Territory in Canada and is situated within a well-established gold-producing region. The company has established infrastructure and processes to run the mine efficiently without relying on external contractors for core activities.

Placer Mine Gold Project – British Columbia, Canada

The Property is situated within the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada, in the area known as BC's Golden Triangle. A recent independent assay, which includes data from a 25-pit test program, indicated an average of over 25.54 grams of gold per cubic meter of pay, as well as meaningful amounts of silver. The company is currently permitted for a 30,000 cubic yard per annum pay mining program with the British Columbia Ministry of Mines. Located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, the Golden Triangle boasts some of the most impressive gold discoveries in North America.

Sangambi Gold Project – Tanzania, Africa

The project has a NI43-101 technical report based on the Mineral Resources of the Sangambi Gold Project in Mbeya. The estimates from the report indicate a mineral resource of 1.2 Moz-Au at an average grade of 2.0 g/t.

QC Rare Earth Project – Quebec, Canada

A rare earth elements project in Quebec featuring some of the highest Rare Earth Elements ("REE") grades in North America, with assays reaching up to 59% REE. This project strengthens AMLM's position in the critical minerals sector, supporting the growing demand for clean energy and advanced technologies.

Couture Copper Project – Quebec, Canada

Located on the Quebec–Labrador border, the Couture Project hosts a significant copper deposit characterized by massive sulphide mineralization along a north-south shear zone extending 100 meters, structurally controlled by a major fault system.

Sarcobatus Playa Lithium / Boron Property - Nevada

The company's current project is the Sarcobatus Playa Lithium / Boron property comprised of 1,780 acres of mining claims in Bonnie Claire Mining District in Nye County, Nevada.

About American Lithium Materials, Inc.

American Lithium Materials, Inc. (OTC: AMLM)) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across gold, lithium, oil, gas, REE's and mining. Information at American Mineral Resources .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (775) 587-6137

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @AMR_ResourcesAu

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc