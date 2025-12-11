American Liver Foundation Announces $1.1 Million in Liver Disease Research Awards

Recipients of ALF 's Pilot, Liver Scholar, Postdoctoral, and Travel Awards offer Groundbreaking Possibilities

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) is thrilled to announce the recipients of its 2025 research awards totaling an historic $1.1M in funding to support early-career scientists, post-doctoral trainees and junior faculty who are providing cutting-edge research in basic, translational and clinical projects. The establishment of the prestigious Pilot Awards, Liver Scholar Awards, Postdoctoral Awards and Travel Awards exemplifies ALF's continued commitment to fund groundbreaking liver research dedicated to better understanding the biology of the liver while also addressing challenging liver diseases. These exceptional research projects have the potential to significantly advance innovative treatment options that offer solutions for the 100 million Americans affected by some form of liver disease.

ALF's Pilot Awards will help fund nine early-career scientists' highly innovative projects that seek to address important questions related to the following rare liver diseases: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), Autoimmune Hepatitis (AIH), Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AAID) and Hepatic Adenomas (HA). All of these disease-specific research projects by recipients of ALF's Pilot Award have the potential to advance the hepatology field. Each recipient will receive $50,000 in funding for one year. The goal of this award is to provide funding during the pilot phase of research projects that are focused on new areas of investigation, innovative ideas or "high-risk, high reward" projects with the potential to generate breakthrough findings.

"ALF is so proud to fund $1.1 million in support of research projects that could help develop new and emerging drugs and treatments options that will address the needs of those living with liver disease," said Emmanuel Thomas, MD, PhD, FAASLD, ALF Board Chair and Tenured Professor at University of Miami School of Medicine and member of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Schiff Center for Liver Diseases at University of Miami.

ALF's Liver Scholar Awards provide five junior faculty selected in 2023 and 2024 with three-years of funding for their research and supports the development of early career scientists in liver biology and disease. Each recipient will receive $225,000 over 3 years ($75,000 per year).

"Research is essential in improving, treating, and finding a cure for the 100 different types of liver diseases affecting millions of Americans today, so we are honored to support in total 34 early-career scientists, postdoctoral trainees and junior faculty in their efforts to present cutting-edge research projects," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of American Liver Foundation. "It's highly important to give young scientists the funding needed to conduct research that could offer amazing breakthroughs to manage and treat patients with liver diseases."

To defray the cost of attending scientific conferences, ALF's Travel Award recipients will be reimbursed up to $1,500 (maximum amount) in funding to support their travel expenses (i.e., lodging, meals, registration and travel costs). Through this award, 10 postdoctoral trainees who have demonstrated an interest in liver-related research will be able to attend scientific conferences and present their liver research.

ALF's Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Award provides a supplemental stipend of $25,000 for one year to trainees before they transition to a career in independent research. This award will provide 10 promising early career scientists with the support they need to develop successful careers in basic or translational liver disease research.

"It's so exciting each year to discover brilliant young minds working on innovative research projects that address key outstanding questions in basic, translational, or clinical research," said Helene Jordan, PhD, National Senior Director, Research Program Management, ALF. "These promising early-career scientists are the future of liver research and their groundbreaking research projects have so much potential to help us fill gaps in our understanding of liver biology and diseases, particularly rare liver diseases."

Since 1980, ALF's research awards program has provided almost $30.1 million in research funding to over 920 researchers. Hundreds of qualified scientists and physicians have pursued research careers in liver biology, disease, and treatment because they received these grants early in their careers.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

