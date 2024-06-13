American Liver Foundation Announces Caring Connections, a Peer to Peer Support Program

New program connects patients and caregivers with others facing the same challenges of living with liver disease

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) announces a new peer support program to help those living with or caring for someone with any type of liver disease, including transplant, connect with others facing the same challenges. Caring Connections—an ALF peer to peer support program, uses an online peer mentoring platform that matches those looking for support one-to-one with a trained peer mentor. It is free and open to any adult in the United States affected by liver disease.

"Living with liver disease isn't always easy. That's why we're so thrilled to provide this peer support program to the entire liver community," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Finding someone to speak with who has successfully navigated the same challenges a patient or caregiver may now be facing is a powerful step on the journey to liver health."

Caring Connections–an ALF peer to peer support program allows participants to communicate safely and securely by messages or video chat and makes it easy to share questions, experiences, and challenges. Peer mentors can share their experiences with the challenges of a new diagnosis, treatments, transplantation, family and social relationship challenges, and more.

Mentors provide their mentee with at least one hour of support and interaction per month or as much as agreed upon. Most of this interaction will take place via phone, text, and email, and other web-related tools. Mentors will work with their mentee to determine what kind of support will be most useful. Mentees will complete a profile with information about their condition(s) and ALF will use this information to match mentees with a suitable mentor. Mentees play an active role in setting up meetings and participating in the peer to peer relationship and can expect open and honest dialogue with their mentor.

Sign-up to become a peer mentee or mentor today! Find more information, including frequently asked questions, resources and more at liverfoundation.org/caringconnections or call 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

